How Dylan McDermott Really Feels About Being Mistaken For Dermot Mulroney

The actor, who stars in the CBS hit series FBI: Most Wanted, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 11:15 AM
Dylan McDermott One Last Thing
Photo: Peter yang/august

Dylan McDermott has no problem being mistaken for fellow actor Dermot Mulroney.

"My whole career," Dermott, 60, responds with a laugh when asked about the last time the two men were confused for one another. "It's the syllables. For both of us, so many years of being confused. He and I always joke if they combined our careers, we would be the biggest movie star in the world."

McDermott, who currently stars in the CBS hit series FBI: Most Wanted, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

StarTracks
Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Last game I played: Monopoly is my go-to game, and I'm obsessed with it. I last played with my daughter [Charlotte, 17]. It brings the worst and the best out of me. I was some sort of landlord in my previous life.

Last guilty pleasure: I would say my weakness is spaghetti Bolognese. My grandmother used to make spaghetti for me when I was a kid, and she had this incredible sauce. I can barely boil water, but I've been searching the globe for that dish.

Last moment of bliss: Turning 60, being with my kids and my best friends, my mom, Eve Ensler. My oldest daughter [Colette, 26] made me my favorite dessert, an avocado chocolate mousse. We were just together; it felt complete.

dylan-mcdermott-300.jpg

Last thing I learned about myself: That I'm really a stickler for detail, and I love the truth. I started writing my memoir during the pandemic. Everybody should do it, going back over your life and reliving those moments. I'm still working on it.

FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS Tuesdays at 10/9c.

Related Articles
HISPANIC RISING STARS
Melissa Barrera Says N.Y.C.-Based 'Scream 6' Is '20 Times More Mortifying' Than Previous Installments
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Go West in Series Inspired by 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); Robin Williams arrives at the premiere of "Monty Python's Spamalot" at The Grail Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas March 31, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting
Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
The Biggest Bombshells from Jennette McCurdy's Memoir, 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans.
Everything to Know About the Academy's Mistreatment of Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars
Anirudh Pisharody
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Star Anirudh Pisharody
THE SOPRANOS
The Sopranos Cast: Where Are They Now?
Sue Bird
WNBA Star Sue Bird Thanks Fans After Her Last Home Game: 'You Guys Have Cared for Me'
celeb foodies Dan Levy
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Addresses 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub as She Reflects on Show's'' 'Incredible Legacy'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams
Celebrity Lookalikes You've Gotta See to Believe
Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
'This Is Us' and Mandy Moore Snubbed by Emmys for Final Season
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations