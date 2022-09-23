Entertainment TV How Dylan McDermott Really Feels About Being Mistaken For Dermot Mulroney The actor, who stars in the CBS hit series FBI: Most Wanted, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing By Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Instagram Twitter Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 11:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Peter yang/august Dylan McDermott has no problem being mistaken for fellow actor Dermot Mulroney. "My whole career," Dermott, 60, responds with a laugh when asked about the last time the two men were confused for one another. "It's the syllables. For both of us, so many years of being confused. He and I always joke if they combined our careers, we would be the biggest movie star in the world." McDermott, who currently stars in the CBS hit series FBI: Most Wanted, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com Last game I played: Monopoly is my go-to game, and I'm obsessed with it. I last played with my daughter [Charlotte, 17]. It brings the worst and the best out of me. I was some sort of landlord in my previous life. Last guilty pleasure: I would say my weakness is spaghetti Bolognese. My grandmother used to make spaghetti for me when I was a kid, and she had this incredible sauce. I can barely boil water, but I've been searching the globe for that dish. Last moment of bliss: Turning 60, being with my kids and my best friends, my mom, Eve Ensler. My oldest daughter [Colette, 26] made me my favorite dessert, an avocado chocolate mousse. We were just together; it felt complete. Last thing I learned about myself: That I'm really a stickler for detail, and I love the truth. I started writing my memoir during the pandemic. Everybody should do it, going back over your life and reliving those moments. I'm still working on it. FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS Tuesdays at 10/9c.