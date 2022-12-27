How Drew Barrymore Found a Healthy Relationship with Her Mom, Jaid: 'I Can't Turn My Back on Her'

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show has worked hard to feel confident in setting limits

By
Wendy Naugle
Wendy Naugle

Wendy Naugle is the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE as Deputy Editor in July 2019 and helped oversee some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year. Before that, Naugle was executive editor at Glamour, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit. Her stories on subjects ranging from breast implants to health insurance to reproductive rights won two National Magazine Awards for Personal Service and a National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, among other honors.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 10:00 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock (5632465f) Drew Barrymore and mother Jaid Barrymore MARIE CLAIRE MAGAZINE 'AN EVENING OF PHOTOGRAPHY', NEW YORK, AMERICA - 13 MAR 2006
Photo: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore made headlines when she won emancipation from her parents at the age 14. Her mom, Jaid Barrymore, an actress who took nine-year-old Drew to Studio 54 ("so wrong, but so fun," Barrymore wrote in her memoir, Wildflower) was in the courtroom when it happened.

"I'll never forget the judge saying, 'You never have to go to school again,'" Barrymore, 47, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

Over the years, the actress and talk show host was able to forgive her parents, even finding and paying for hospice care for her father, John Drew Barrymore, before he died of cancer in 2004. "He got kicked out of one of them, which is so true to him: Of course his rebellion got him kicked out," she says.

As a mother of two herself, Barrymore says she'll always be there for her mom if she needs her, too.

"I will always support her," she tells PEOPLE. "I can't turn my back on the person who gave me my life. I can't do it. It would hurt me so much. I would find it so cruel. But there are times where I've realized that our chemistry and behavior will drum up a feeling in me where I have to say, 'Okay, I need a break again.'"

drew barrymore cover rollout
Landon McMahon/@landonmcmahon

The pair have established "a lot of boundaries," she says. "And we've taken many pauses in our lives. Healthy pauses, I'm like, friends need to do it, life-longers need to do it, this is where we're at."

Barrymore feels more confident in setting those limits today. "The more time goes by and the older I get, the less guilt and corrosive toxic shame and just absolute discomfort comes with it," she says. "The more you sort of go, 'My God I'm going to be 48, when does that guilty little girl that's still so sad that I don't have this amazing nuclear relationship with my family, when does that become okay?'"

She says she will always feel a "cosmic, magnetic pull" to her parents: "It comes with so much emotionality and so much sort of burning desire to get right or heal or figure out."

For more on Drew Barrymore, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show has spent a lot of time in therapy figuring it out, and she can also feel the pull of her family's craft. (Barrymore's grandfather, great-grandparents and great-uncle and -aunt were all renowned actors.) "I'm not trying to do this job because I feel any obligation. I think there is magic in genetics. I feel so compelled to do what they do," she says.

In fact, in her kitchen, a small TV is always tuned to Turner Classic Movies. "It is never not on because it's a portal," she says. "They come and visit me through it. I will be walking into the kitchen and there will be Lionel or John or Ethel or my dad. And I literally gasp for air."

Related Articles
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
Shauna Rae Admits to 'Confusing' Feelings for Love Interest Dan as He Wants to Take Things 'to a Next Level'
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Character: 'She Did Her Own Thing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez on Launching a New Show While Pregnant with Her First Child: 'That's What Life Is'
Drew Barrymore attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety); Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Selena Gomez Lip-Syncing to Her Younger Self: 'I Love This So Much'
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cmhh1B6DvWn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hayley.erbert's profile picture hayley.erbert Verified On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident up in Northern California. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for. First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. XO 1h
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Say They Are 'Both Okay' After 'Scary' Car Accident
Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holida
Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holiday Photos on Instagram: 'Best Time of the Year'
Charlie Cox attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim
Charlie Cox Shares How 'Daredevil' Tone Will Shift amid Disney+ Move: 'Has to Be a Reincarnation'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhQywZBMP1/ HED: Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Honoring Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'We'll Never Make Sense of It'
Savannah Guthrie lost her dad at age 16. She shares the Christmas memories that keep him alive in her heart
Savannah Guthrie Shares Why Christmas Holds Special Meaning After Losing Dad at 16
Leah Messer
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Shares How She Plans to Spend the Holidays After Jaylan Mobley Split
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Plans to Take Her Kids to the Beach for the Holidays: 'We're Gonna Go Chase the Sun'
Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Jokes About Holiday Season Texts
'The Bachelorette' 's Tayshia Adams Jokes About Holiday Season Texts from Exes: 'Ladies, Stay Safe'
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Says She's Been 'Praying' There's a 'Reason' for Her Family's Legal Journey
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn