In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the couple's upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show Monday, provided by the daytime talk show, Frane opens up about her mission to get the Dog's Most Wanted star to quit smoking.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What do you think is going to be most helpful in getting Dog to let go of his remaining unhealthy habits, his natural tendencies?" asks host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"Well, in fact, we all don't like change, especially when it comes to things that we have relied on for such a long time. And so my tactic is love and encouragement," Frane explains. "I need him around for the next 20 years at least, so I just keep telling him that."

"I feel like when people are constantly picking at us, that it makes us do the opposite — [it makes us] want to do it, continue to do it more, because we don't want to be picked at all the time," she continues. "It's reverse psychology, maybe, and loving him out of cigarettes."

Image zoom Francie Frane and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman | Credit: Francie Frane/Instagram

Dog has been open about his grief since Beth's passing, but says he's found comfort in his relationship with Frane. Frane's late husband Bob died just months before Beth, and she and Dog have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer.

Image zoom Beth Chapman and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman | Credit: Duane Dog Chapman/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in May. At the time, Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he believes Beth would be on board.

"I need a partner," he told PEOPLE. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.' "

"You'll never forget the spouse," he continued. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."

"I believe in marriage," he added. "Beth taught me."