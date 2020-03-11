How Could the Coronavirus Affect Production on The Bachelorette?

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette could look a little different thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

As filming for Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette nears, Warner Bros. released a statement addressing the growing concerns about the pandemic, revealing that travel plans for the show will be evaluated on a “case-by-case basis.”

“As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies,” the statement read.

Along with The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and the newly announced Bachelor Summer Games are set to film and air later this summer.

According to Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming, discussions about Summer Games are ongoing.

“Well, it is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast, too,” he said last week on Julia Cunningham’s SiriusXM Bachelor Recap. “So it’s definitely — these are things that are being talked about, I will say. So let’s hope Bachelor Summer Games happens.”

Bachelor in Paradise is typically filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Mexico has reported cases of COVID-19 but does not currently have travel advisories in place by the CDC or State Department.

It is still unclear how the coronavirus will impact the filming of Bachelor in Paradise and Summer Games.

As of March 11, there have been 1,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 31 deaths. There are now 113,584 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,378 deaths worldwide.

In recent weeks, a number of countries have been deemed unsafe to visit by the State Department and Centers for Disease Control, and the former announced on Sunday that U.S. citizens should not board cruise ships, regardless of their destination, as they’re particularly susceptible to outbreaks of illness.

Currently, the CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy, China, South Korea and Iran, noting that entry of foreign nationals from China and Iran into the U.S. is currently suspended.