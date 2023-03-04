How Ariana Madix Learned Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her with 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss

News broke on Friday that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after nine years together once she found out about his alleged affair with costar Raquel Leviss

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Ariana Madix discovered Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss upon seeing a racy video, according to sources.

News broke on Friday that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, split because the TomTom Bar co-owner allegedly cheated with their costar.

Madix learned about Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair on Wednesday. That night, she was at a venue in Los Angeles supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. The two were spotted by onlookers kissing.

While there, a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on Tom's phone.

Madix then began scrolling and saw their history of inappropriate texts.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

"She was supporting his new single," a second insider said of Madix being at Sandoval's show on Wednesday. "She had no idea any of this was happening behind her back."

Also on Wednesday, on the other side of the country, Leviss made an appearance with Scheana Shay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she defended her decision to kiss Tom Schwartz, Sandoval's best friend and business partner.

"I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do," Leviss said, later giving Andy Cohen a TomTom sweatshirt as a gift.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

After the taping, Leviss admitted to Shay the truth about her and Sandoval, a third source told PEOPLE.

"Scheana was furious," the source said. "She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

A fourth source told PEOPLE earlier on Friday that Madix and Sandoval had been having problems "for a while" but that learning of this "was the final straw for Ariana" after nine years together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider said.

Madix, Leviss and Sandoval could not be reached for comment, and have not publicly addressed the allegations.

Fans will likely see the drama play out on season 10 of the Bravo series, which is airing now.

A source close to production told PEOPLE that "cameras are rolling right now."

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Over Alleged Affair Causing Ariana Madix Split
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Schwartz Ejects 'Arch-Nemesis' Katie from Bar After Copping to His Attraction for Raquel
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20031 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scheana Shay arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Katie Calls Scheana a 'Snake' and 'Evil Troll' for 'Pushing' Tom Schwartz/Raquel Hookup
Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
'Vanderpump Rules' : Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Katie Maloney Tells Tom Schwartz His Bar 'Broke' Their Marriage: 'You Never Chose Me'
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Kristen Doute
Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Reclaims Being 'Crazy' in Dating Book: 'Every Woman Can Relate'
raquel leviss and james kennedy
Raquel Leviss Says She's 'Nervous' About Filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules' with Ex James Kennedy
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' 'the Year of Burning Bridges'