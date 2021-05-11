90210's Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord Explain How They Settled Their Former Feud

"There were a lot of behind-the-scenes issues and it was a very toxic environment," Shenae Grimes-Beech said

Former 90210 costars Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord weren't always as close as they are today.

The pair, who are launching their podcast, Unzipped, this week, previously feuded for years while filming the CW drama.

"To be honest, AnnaLynne and I hadn't ever addressed the fact that we didn't speak for almost the entirety of our time on the show," Grimes-Beech, who played Annie Wilson on the series, told E! News. "There were a lot of behind-the-scenes issues and it was a very toxic environment."

The Degrassi alum, 31, added that the public attention their feud received "played into it in a nuanced way."

"While we knew for ourselves that a lot of the stories that were written about us weren't true or were really highly fabricated, it's hard not to get influenced on your perception of people when you're being fed that narrative the whole time," she said.

After 90210 ended its five-season run in 2013, Grimes-Beech and McCord managed to patch things up.

"I think one of the most important aspects of the dynamic between Shenae and I, which actually stood the test of time because this was true from the beginning, and we're both very real people," said McCord, who played Naomi Clark. "We were thrown into a very not real world and we were trying to navigate either deciding, are we going to be outcasts, because we won't conform, or are we going to try to be live, and then feel disingenuous to ourselves."

"Ultimately, authenticity won out and in the journey towards authenticity, we deepened what is now a very beautiful bond and I am very grateful to have known this little human for as long as I have," she continued. "And to be a part of seeing her create new little humans is just one of the most rewarding things I can think of."

McCord, 33, previously addressed the pair's former feud in 2018, saying they were "at each other's throats" while filming 90210.

McCord said that her mental health struggles were partially to blame for the tension, adding: "I just was removed from everything. I had social anxiety and I didn't know it, so it makes you seem like a real, little piece of work."

The two have since collaborated on multiple videos for Grimes-Beech's YouTube channel. As for their new podcast venture, Grimes-Beech told E! News that it was "a good excuse to be in touch a lot more frequently."

"We have so many mutual passions that are really just centered around people and stories and life and feelings and all of the things, and I was, like, it would be really fun to kind of like reunite in this space and reintroduce ourselves to people as ourselves," she said. "I know we both have a lot of outside, external passions that people don't really know us for in the same way they know 90210."