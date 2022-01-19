"The ring was worth every penny. 13,000 and 100 reasons for Liz not to leave me," Big Ed says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life

How 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Proposed to Liz Woods: 'You Are My Forever'

Ed "Big Ed" Brown knows he wants to spend the rest of his life with Elizabeth "Liz" Woods.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Friday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life episode, Ed has a candid discussion with Liz about the six-month period they spent apart.

Liz admits to being "very angry and hurt" by Ed but she still missed him nonetheless. Ed, meanwhile, owns up to the ways in which he mistreated Liz.

"I didn't like who I was," says Ed. "But if I wouldn't have gone to therapy, I would have never known what an asshole I was. I was an asshole to you. ... To throw something away that you love so much — that's what I did."

As Liz agrees with Ed's sentiment, the pair both start to tear up. The camera then pans down to capture a diamond engagement ring on Liz's left hand.

Ed says before kissing Liz: "That's why this ring means so much to me. You are my forever."

90 day fiance Credit: TLC

Ed and Liz then tell the cameras that they got engaged. The proposal occurred after a conversation the two had about how "dumb" Ed had been.

Because of that, Ed wanted to change course and prove how "serious" he was about Liz. He then decided to propose.

"The next day, I went and bought a ring. I said, 'Screw it,' " he says in a confessional. "I reach into my safe and I pull out this ring at 3:15 in the morning. I said, 'I'm serious about you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' She's like, 'Are you going to put it on my finger?' And I finally did, and now we're engaged."

"The ring was worth every penny," he adds. "13,000 and 100 reasons for Liz not to leave me."

90 day fiance Credit: TLC

Ed adds that there was "no way" he was willing to let Liz go. To that, Liz replies: "And I believe it!"

Ed and Liz endured many ups and downs in their relationship on The Single Life's first season, resulting in the pair ultimately calling it quits. But the twosome reconnected on season 2 of the series and later got engaged.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," Ed told PeopleTV's Reality Check in November 2021. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."