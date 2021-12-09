A few of Kyle Richards' fellow Real Housewives joined her to lovingly poke fun at Bravo's hit franchise in the new holiday movie from Peacock

Catfights and Surprise Cameos: All the Highlights from Kyle Richards' Housewives of the North Pole

Real Housewives fan streaming Kyle Richards' latest movie The Housewives of the North Pole in the hopes of seeing a reality TV-worthy catfight or a Frappuccino face mask have come to the right place!

There are plenty of nods to Bravo's most popular franchise in the Peacock original movie (they are sister networks, after all). Naturally, quite a few gags will resonate with fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Richards and her costars have been known to get into shouting matches in limos and even smash glasses mid-fight — though never has an RHOBH feud taken down a row of Christmas trees. That's pure North Pole.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Read on for the highlights (including spoilers) of The Housewives of the North Pole...

In the film, Richards plays Trish Rivera, "self-proclaimed Queen of the North Pole, mother of all cheesecakes and breaker of game night records." Trish is the kind of person who snarks to her best friend Diana Forester (Breaking Bad alum Betsy Brandt) immediately after meeting someone that the newbie is sporting a fake Fendi. How does Trish know? "I have a real one," she says.

The North Pole Trish mentions is the small town of North Pole, Vermont, and the woman she threw shade at is young journalist Kendall Curry (Boomerang's Tetona Jackson), who hopes to write a story about a seasonal reindeer migration.

When the reindeer arrival is jeopardized by unforeseen circumstances, Kendall homes in on "local legends" Trish and Diana, who have won the the annual Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years running. And like any longtime friendship, there is unresolved tension simmering between splashy Trish and Diana, who is more reserved and still smarting from a tough divorce.

Before we can say "Puppygate," Kendall gets caught up in the unraveling dynamic between Trish and Diana. She's reluctant to burn the women, but her clickbait-obsessed boss Xander (The Rich and the Ruthless's Alec Mapa) knows tabloid fodder when he hears it and instantly dubs the pair "The Real Housewives of the North Pole."

As Trish and Diana prepare for the competition, we also meet their 20something children, who have been rivals since their days at the kids' table. But with the handsome Kyle Selig (Aaron Samuels from Broadway's Mean Girls) playing Diana's son Jake and winsome Jearnest Corchado (Sneakerheads) as Trish's daughter Skye, it's clear pretty much immediately they're destined for a mistletoe moment — or a smooch on a park bench as they drink wine straight from the bottle, as it were. Again, this is Housewives-inspired.

These four fan favorites make appropriately juicy cameos as the straws that stir the drink (to borrow a tagline from Morgan) when Diana finally lets her frustration with Trish boil over and publicly calls out her frenemy for cheating at Charades. And as Housewives fans know, game nights can go horribly awry when a Richards sister is involved. Not to mention when covert texting is involved, which is not only how Diana says Trish cheats, but it's also a trade secret for Housewives when producers need one of the wives to ramp up drama when filming gets dull.

Trish responds like a true queen bee and throws a Frappuccino in her friend's face. Between that, the cruel words they exchange and the piping hot peppermint tea about Trish spreading across North Pole thanks to Diana, the friendship is as lumped as coal. With Christmas fast approaching, each of the ladies decides her only move is to destroy her former bestie through festive decorating. (Warning: Wire reindeer will be harmed in the making of this film.)

Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt Kyle Richards and Jearnest Corchado in The Housewives of the North Pole | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

Trish and Diana's desperation to win the Holiday House competition gets uglier — and Skye and Jake's secret romance heats up — as their displays get gaudier.

In that spirit, the catfights are appropriately wintery, with the previously mentioned Christmas tree debacle taking place as the women try to one-up each other's decor. Diana snarks that "Trish's favorite tree is a Douglas fir because it's big and flashy."

Trish shoots back, "Well I think bigger is better."

"Big like the bill from your nose job?" zings Diana.

Trish hits below the belt: "Big like the boobs on your ex-husband's new wife?"

Cue the hair pulling.

A little later judgment day comes for the competition, and Xander has flown in with a camera crew to ensure Kendall gets the next big bust-up on camera.

It's not just the elves in Trish's yard display that have gone wild: bribery and sniping commence in front of a full crowd of townsfolk and three of Xander's cameramen. The ladies' escalating accusations manage to trigger even Kris Kringle himself, who lobs a snowball at Trish and prompts Diana to cackle that her frenemy "just got pegged — by Santa!" Bravo fans, safe to say that one was for you.

A massive snowball fight follows — think Scary Island but with permafrost instead of gummy bears and satchels of gold. Xander's open delight at their misery, not to mention a lonely Christmas Eve without each other, eventually forces Trish and Diana to realize how petty their rivalry has become and what they are losing without each other as a friend.

Perhaps this is where Peacock has the edge on Housewives: If this were set in Beverly Hills, Trish and Diana's conflict would take another 20 hours of screen time (plus a four-part reunion) to resolve.

Instead, as the kids' bring their romance out into the open and the long-awaited reindeer come ambling into town (ushered by a rugged love interest for Diana, of course), Trish and Diana are able to set aside their differences and celebrate Christmas as best friends again.

"It's a Christmas miracle," says Diana.

Indeed — one wrapped up in a bow so tidy it would fit right in at Bluestone Manor.