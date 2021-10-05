House of the Dragon is based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon Teaser Shows First Footage of New Series Set 200 Years Before Game of Thrones

There's more to the Game of Thrones story.

On Tuesday, HBO Max dropped the first teaser for its upcoming prequel to the blockbuster series, House of the Dragon, as part of the HBO Max Europe launch event. Set to premiere next year, the show is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

House Targaryen is in power during the haunting teaser, which offers the first official footage from the show.

"Dreams didn't make us kings," one character says in a voiceover. "Dragons did."

The cast includes Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).

House of the Dragon Olivia Cooke Credit: HBO Max

It's been more than two years since the hugely popular show aired its series finale in May 2019, and multiple spinoff series are currently in various stages of development at HBO.

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO Max

Last December, HBO released concept art for the new dragons featured in the series. The renderings depict one dragon's face from up close, with dark red scales and saliva dripping from its teeth. The other photo depicts an orange dragon with spikes on its tail, wings and head.

HBO later confirmed via the House of the Dragon Twitter account that production on the series had begun.