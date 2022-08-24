'House of the Dragon' Star Paddy Considine Says Filming First Episode's Birth Scene Was 'Brutal'

The actor who plays King Viserys said some details from the gruesome birth scene didn't make the final cut

By
Published on August 24, 2022
Paddy Considine, Sian Brooke, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Paddy Considine is opening about a tough moment featured in House of the Dragon's premiere episode.

The actor, who plays King Viserys, said the first episode's graphic C-section scene resulting in Queen Aemma's death was much more disturbing than what actually aired.

"Those were hard days filming," he told Insider during a roundtable conversation. "It was tough to shoot. It's all make believe, but it was tough."

Paddy Considine, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
Ollie Upton/HBO

"It was very emotional," Considine, 48, continued. "In fact, it was a lot more brutal and a lot more emotional than it ends up in the final episode. And I wasn't sure about that when I first saw it."

The scene, which aired in episode one of House of the Dragon on HBO Sunday, shows Considine's character King Viserys making a difficult decision about the life of his wife, Queen Aemma (Sion Brooke.) While giving birth, the King is told she'll surely die but the child would have a chance at life if a C-section is administered.

Aemma isn't consulted about the decision before Considine orders a group of nurses to hold her down. The procedure is performed — much to Aemma's discomfort.

What followed was a gory display of a brutal death as Aemma bled out.

Paddy Considine, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1;
Ollie Upton/HBO

The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to graphic, and sometimes emotional, deaths. However, the prequel creators were conscious of the impact Aemma's death could have on female viewers, in particular.

"We did make a point of showing it to as many women as possible and asked the very question: 'Was this too violent for you?'" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said during the roundtable. "And unanimously, the response was 'no.' Often the response was 'If anything, it needs to be more.'"

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

