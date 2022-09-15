'House of the Dragon' Star Matt Smith Takes Over 'Today' 's Weather Report — Watch the Segment!

Al Roker invited actor Matt Smith to give the weather report on Thursday's episode of the Today show, and ended up calling it "the classiest weather forecast we have ever had"

Published on September 15, 2022 03:18 PM
House of Dragon Star Matt Smith Takes Over TODAY Show's Weather Report — Watch
Photo: TODAYshow/Twitter

Matt Smith is showing off his range.

The House of the Dragon star appeared on the Today show Thursday morning, but he didn't stick to the typical celebrity interview format. Though Smith, 39, shared some bits about his time working on the Game of Thrones prequel, he soon jumped into Al Roker's shoes to help with the daily weather report.

In a segment of the episode, shared by Today on Twitter, Smith tried his hand at meteorology.

"Right now, it's time for a check on the weather," Smith said to the camera. "Mr. Al Roker is standing by with the forecast. Al, over to you!"

Roker, 68, invited Smith to the weather screen. First, the actor had a few questions. "Now, the thing is, can we actually see this? Or is this a thing where we can't see?" he said as he gestured to the weather map.

With confirmation that the report was ready to go, Smith jumped right in. "Well, there's heavy rain up here, obviously," he said, pointing to a Northern area of America tagged with the line "HEAVY RAIN."

TODAYshow/Twitter

"Strong storms in the middle of the country," Smith continued. "New York's doing alright. A bit of sunshine. The Plains have got a lot of heat, but we expected that, and to the west, well, oh! There's a bit of a thunderstorm."

Roker chimed in with a "Yes!"

"Watch out, people can't drive in LA," Smith jokingly added.

TODAYshow/Twitter

The Today team seemed to approve of Smith's weather improv. "This is the classiest weather forecast we have ever had," Roker concluded, giving Smith a hug.

Smith is no stranger to the screen. On House of the Dragon, he plays Daemon Targaryen, the brother of King Viserys I Targaryen.

HBO's latest Game of Thrones venture isn't all he's known for, though. Smith is also featured as a young Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown and starred as the 11th doctor in the long standing sci fi franchise, Doctor Who.

House of the Dragon airs new episodes Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

