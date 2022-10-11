HOTD's Fabien Frankel Jokes He's an 'Ugly Sleeper' After Costar Snaps Photo of Him Snoozing in Costume

"I had to sit like a zombie," Fabien Frankel recalled to late night host Jimmy Fallon while discussing the suit of armor he wears on House of the Dragon

Published on October 11, 2022 08:02 PM
Fabien Frankel - HBO House of the Dragon, Season 1
Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO Max

How comfortable is it wearing a suit of armor? Leave it up to House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel to share a thing or two about the experience.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Frankel, 28, opened up about his character, Ser Criston Cole, and gave insight into his experience wearing the costume.

"It looks heavy, is it heavy?" asked host Jimmy Fallon.

Frankel quickly responded, "It's quite heavy. It got less heavy as time went on."

Frankel told the late night host that during his first few weeks of filming he had to "sit like a zombie" and have people feed him as if he was very sick.

But Fallon pointed out that the star "eventually got to be pretty comfortable in the suit of armor" as he shared an image of Frankel sleeping in the suit of armor, which was taken by his costar Milly Alcock and posted to her Instagram.

According to Frankel, he had no idea that his costar took the photo until she shared it on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CipsETgLC_C/?hl=en millyalcock Verified I love u all I love u I love this!
Fabien Frankel. millyalcock/Instagram

Alcock's post featured the sleeping photo of Frankel, as well as several others on the set of the HBO drama, which is set roughly 200 years prior to Game of Thrones and chronicles the squabbles within the house of Targaryen.

"I love u all I love u I love this!" she captioned the post, to which Frankel commented, "You'll be missed Kiddo"

Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel - HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 6
Ollie Upton/HBO

Frankel's current role in HOTD is considered his breakout role.

His first film role was coincidentally alongside Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke in 2019's Last Christmas. His additional on screen credits include the NYPD Blue reboot, BBC's The Serpent and An Uncandid Portrait.

He is also slated to appear in Venice at Dawn, an upcoming indie film.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

