'House of the Dragon' Star Emily Carey Was 'Scared' to Shoot Sex Scenes with Much Older Costar

Emily Carey had concerns ahead of filming House of the Dragon.

The 19-year-old actress, who plays Alicent Hightower on the Game of Thrones prequel, said she was apprehensive when filming sex scenes with her much-older costar Paddy Considine, 49.

Two of the scenes — which show Hightower as the young bride of Considine's King Viserys — appeared in Sunday night's episode. One shows Carey lying motionless during the intimate moment.

She admitted to Newsweek she was initially "scared" to film the scenes. Carey was 17 at the time, while Considine was 47.

"It scared me, because at that point I still hadn't met Paddy, I didn't know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned," she admitted.

But the presence of intimacy coordinators on set made Carey's experience more comfortable.

"Having that outlet of the intimacy coordinator, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward, or not feel like 'Oh, this isn't your job. I don't want to make you feel uncomfortable but can I ask you…' it was never any of that, it was just that open dialogue."

Carey also noted that intimacy coordinators oversaw the scene when her character bathed the King, even though it wasn't a sex scene, per se.

The actress's views on intimacy coordinators come shortly after Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean shared why he doesn't like the on-set guidance.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Bean said it "would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things."

"Somebody saying, 'Do this, put your hands there while you touch his thing," he said, adding "I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise."

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.