Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Sets Premiere Date

House of the Dragon is based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke as "Alicent Hightower" and Rhys Ifans as "Otto Hightower"

House of the Dragon is gearing up for its highly anticipated arrival.

On Wednesday, HBO announced the premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel and released new photos of the characters. The 10-episode drama series will debut on Sunday, Aug. 21 and will stream on HBO Max.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen civil war, which occurred about 200 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

The cast includes Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).

Game of Thrones wrapped its eight-season run on HBO in May 2019. Since then, multiple spinoff series have been in various stages of development at HBO.

Emma D’Arcy as "Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen" and Matt Smith as "Prince Daemon Targaryen" Emma D'Arcy as "Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen" and Matt Smith as "Prince Daemon Targaryen" | Credit: Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

Previously in December 2020, HBO released concept art for the new dragons featured in the series. The renderings depicted one dragon's face from up close, with dark red scales and saliva dripping from its teeth. The other photo depicted an orange dragon with spikes on its tail, wings and head.

HBO later confirmed via the House of the Dragon Twitter account that production on the series had started, writing in April 2021 beside a photo of the cast's table read, "Fire will reign. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022."

In October, HBO Max dropped the first teaser for House of the Dragon as part of the HBO Max Europe launch event. The haunting video showed House Targaryen in power as one character said in a voiceover, "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

RELATED VIDEO: House of the Dragon Teaser Shows First Footage of New Series Set 200 Years Before Game of Thrones

Most recently, Martin revealed he was thrilled for the spinoff, writing in a post on his website that he was "anticipating" House of the Dragon "pretty eagerly."

"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)," the author wrote. "I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

"Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job," he added of two of the show's executive producers Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. "And the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them... I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."