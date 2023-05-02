'House of the Dragon' Will Continue Production on Season 2 Despite Writers' Strike

House of the Dragon fans shouldn't expect to see any delays in the battle for the crown

Filming for the Game of Thrones prequel's second season is expected to continue in the United Kingdom despite the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, according to a report from TheWrap. The news outlet stated that the scripts "have been finished for some time" and "the show remains in production."

Reps for HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

House of the Dragon, based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, was a massive hit for Max. It received an early season 2 renewal in August.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are all returning for the sophomore season alongside additional cast members Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Production on the Max original series began early last month at Leavesden Studios in England. It's uncertain what the storyline will center around in season 2 or when it will return to air.

As filming on House of the Dragon continues, several other productions are experiencing a halt due to the WGA strike that started Tuesday. The strike pertains to the ongoing labor dispute between the WGA labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), coming several years after the 2007–2008 strike.

The movement has caused late-night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers are taking a hiatus. In lieu of new episodes, the shows will instead air repeats.

HBO will also halt production of This Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher. Comedy Central's The Daily Show, which hasn't had an official host since Trevor Noah's December 2022 exit, is also on a break.

Scripted shows like Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Cobra Kai have also been affected. Saturday Night Live is on hiatus as well.

There are other shows, like House of the Dragon, that will remain in production despite the strike. ABC's The View will continue without writers keeping everything "slicked up," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

It's remains to be seen how other daytime shows will be impacted.