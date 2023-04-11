'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything to Know

The new season has officially started production in the United Kingdom

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 06:07 PM
Emma D'Arcy HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon. Photo: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon season 2 is in the early stages.

In April 2023, HBO confirmed in a press release that production for the upcoming season is officially underway.

"House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," showrunner Ryan Condal said in the press release.

"All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

The Game of Thrones prequel series, which portrays the events leading up to the beginning of the decline of House Targaryen, first premiered in August 2022 to rave reviews, including earning the biggest HBO series premiere ever, with 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.

As more details emerge about the upcoming season, here's everything we know so far.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon season 2?

Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 9
Ollie Upton/HBO

Per the official press release from HBO, the season 2 cast will include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

When did House of the Dragon season 2 start filming?

Wil Johnson, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 8
Ollie Upton/HBO

In April 2023, HBO confirmed that production has commenced on the second season at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Who is directing House of the Dragon season 2?

Through the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Directors Shadows program, which allows directors the chance to shadow up to two episodes of a WBD show as well as direct one episode, HBO announced in a press release that emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, will each direct an episode in the new season.

Additionally, co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers alongside Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis. Condal will also serve as the showrunner.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon season 2 have?

Per Deadline, the new season will be slightly shorter than season 1 with eight episodes.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 be released?

Paddy Considine HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
HBO

HBO hasn't announced a release date for season 2 yet, though Deadline reports it will have a summer 2024 premiere.

Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3?

While HBO hasn't officially greenlit the show for a third season, Deadline reports that a third season has already been "mapped out" as the show's creative team envisions the show running for up to four seasons.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Mauricio Umansky (L) and Kyle Richards attend Paramount Network launch party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network)
Mauricio Umansky Shuts Down Rumors He's Cheating on or Divorcing Kyle Richards: 'So Dumb'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Phoebe Dynevor, Cameron Fuller
Who Is Phoebe Dynevor's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Cameron Fuller
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
All About the 'Stranger Things' Cast and Their Real-Life Partners
Donnie Wahlberg Calls Blue Bloods Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Donnie Wahlberg Calls 'Blue Bloods' Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Molly Shannon and Fritz Chesnut attend Venice Family Clinic Art Preview at Google Los Angeles on May 18, 2019
Who Is Molly Shannon's Husband? All About Fritz Chesnut
Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Vinny Guadagnino Is Pumped to 'Show Some Skin' — Again! — in Short-but-Sexy Return to Chippendales Vegas
Television personalities Kim Richards (L) and Kathy Hilton attend an exclusive screening of "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" at a private residence on July 20, 2022 in Bel Air, California.
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards on Their Sisterly Bond: 'You're My Biggest Supporter'
BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2023 Will Head to Las Vegas This November: Here's How to Get Tickets
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' 's Katie Maloney Erupts Over Schwartz and Raquel's Kiss: 'I Want to Light Them Both on Fire'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Shuts Down Ex Georgi Rusev for Good at Stacey and Florian's Wedding: 'I Don't Need You'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Declares 'There's No Rules' as He Leans into 'Fast' Proposal to Lindsay: 'Feels Right'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBMRdlPcey/
Victor Webster Files for Divorce from Wife Shantel VanSanten After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Celebrates New Boyfriend's Birthday and Finding Her 'Person': 'It's So Much Sweeter'