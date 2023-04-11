'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything to Know

House of the Dragon season 2 is in the early stages.

In April 2023, HBO confirmed in a press release that production for the upcoming season is officially underway.

"House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," showrunner Ryan Condal said in the press release.

"All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

The Game of Thrones prequel series, which portrays the events leading up to the beginning of the decline of House Targaryen, first premiered in August 2022 to rave reviews, including earning the biggest HBO series premiere ever, with 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.

As more details emerge about the upcoming season, here's everything we know so far.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon season 2?

Ollie Upton/HBO

Per the official press release from HBO, the season 2 cast will include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

When did House of the Dragon season 2 start filming?

Ollie Upton/HBO

In April 2023, HBO confirmed that production has commenced on the second season at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Who is directing House of the Dragon season 2?

Through the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Directors Shadows program, which allows directors the chance to shadow up to two episodes of a WBD show as well as direct one episode, HBO announced in a press release that emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, will each direct an episode in the new season.

Additionally, co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers alongside Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis. Condal will also serve as the showrunner.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon season 2 have?

Per Deadline, the new season will be slightly shorter than season 1 with eight episodes.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 be released?

HBO

HBO hasn't announced a release date for season 2 yet, though Deadline reports it will have a summer 2024 premiere.

Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3?

While HBO hasn't officially greenlit the show for a third season, Deadline reports that a third season has already been "mapped out" as the show's creative team envisions the show running for up to four seasons.