'House of the Dragon' Recap: 10-Year Jump Shows Targaryen Dynasty Eroding Amid Bitterness and Betrayal

Princess Rhaenyra (now played by Emma D'Arcy) gave birth to her third child in the opening moments of the episode — titled "The Princess and the Queen" — which jumped ahead 10 years since the last episode of House of the Dragon.

Shockingly, somehow, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is alive, but as frail as ever and sans his entire arm that had the growing infection. Queen Alicent (now played by Olivia Cooke) ordered Rhaenyra's child be brought to her at once — like, directly out of the oven — in order to prove a point: Rhaenyra's husband, Laenor Velaryon (now played by John Macmillan) is again not the father. The couple's other two boys have dark hair, as does the newborn, thus highly unlikely a Targaryen, who are bleach blondes. Quite the detective Ned Stark moment.

The parentage of Rhaenyra's children did not seem to be a very well-kept secret. In fact, it appeared nearly everyone working in the castle had an idea — all except Viserys, who was in total denial. He finally ordered Alicent to never bring it up again when she made clear the situation was an embarrassment to the family and crown. Once close friends, Alicent and Rhaenyra now openly loathe one another. In reality, the Hand of the king Lyonel Strong's (Gavin Spokes) eldest son, Harwin, (Ryan Corr), current commander of the Night's Watch, fathered all three of Rhaenyra's children.

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) was appointed by the queen to be her personal Kingsguard protector. Together, they both seethed over Rhaenyra. In a brilliant chess move of sorts, Criston got Harwin to assault him while Criston was giving sword-fighting lessons to Alicent's and Rhaenyra's boys. For assaulting a member of the Kingsguard, Harwin lost his job and was ordered to leave King's Landing. His father, who already warned him there was a huge target on both their backs for Harwin being so loosey-goosey about his relationship with Rhaenyra, requested to escort his son back to their castle at Harrenhal, to which Viserys agreed. Lyonel did attempt to resign as Hand, but the king denied the request, which really irked Alicent, as she was hoping he would let slip the actual reason he was trying to get away.

Daemon (Matt Smith), married Lady Laena Velaryon (now played by Nanna Blondell) with whom had two children and another on the way. For some time, they have been travelers, courted by those who wanted them to use their Dragons as, basically, muscle for hire. Laena was miserable and wanted to return to her home, Castle Driftmark with the children. Daemon refused. He enjoyed being doted over and has mostly turned to reading tales of his ancestry. And then, in one of the saddest moments in all the Game of Thrones franchise, Laena, who would likely have died in labor while already at the end of her rope with Daemon, ordered her dragon Vhagar to kill her. The great beast looked so sad before it finally did as it was commanded.

Meanwhile, Alicent forged a closer alliance with the creepy Igor-like Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), the youngest son of Lyonel. He acted as her sort-of advisor — but is more of a gossip girl. Alicent already made clear to her children and Larys that she feared, as her father Otto warned, that Rhaenyra would likely have them all killed when she assumed the throne in order to protect her power. Larys took it upon himself to recruit three prisoners on death row — all of whom have their tongues cut out as part of the bargain — to murder Harwin in a fire. It remained unclear if Lyonel, who was next door in the castle at the time, was also killed.

A shocked Alicent responded to Larys' action that murder was never her intention when they discussed her frustrations and fears, to which Larys said he merely read between the lines. And he hoped she would remember his ingenuity in the future, likely meaning if and when her eldest son was king.

