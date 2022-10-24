Warning: This post contains spoilers for the finale episode of season 1 of House of the Dragon.

The season finale of House of the Dragon — titled "The Black Queen" — opened at Dragonstone castle with a pregnant Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) having a conversation with her son, Prince Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), who had doubts about his leadership ability as the Driftmark heir and his future in the realm. She assured him he would be great.

As that was happening, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrived on her dragon to inform Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death and of Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurping the throne. The tremendous double-shock news resulted in Rhaenyra experiencing a premature stillbirth — one of the most graphic and heartbreaking moments of the entire series.

A livid Daemon — who seemed indifferent over what his wife had just endured with their child — immediately rounded up as many men and resources as he could to form a plan to regain the throne for his wife (but really more for himself). However, he truly believed his brother Viserys was murdered, so there was that motivation, too.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Rhaenyra was somehow able to quickly compose herself and made clear she did not want violence in the efforts to retake the throne. Around that time, Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor), a member of the Kingsguard who hated Aegon II, smuggled the late king's crown to Rhaenyra, who was declared then queen with all those around at Dragonstone swearing allegiance — except Rhaenys.

It was quickly realized and most agreed that the upcoming civil war over the throne would not be fought among men on the ground as much as dragons in the air. With that in mind, Daemon made plans to get more of the great beasts on their side, starting with the enormous, terrifying Vermithor, who did not have a rider.

Not long after, Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and a band of soldiers visited Dragonstone to deliver the "king's" actually quite favorable terms for Rhaenyra's concession. Daemon, naturally, flew into a fit of rage and was about to kill Otto when Rhaenyra intervened and said she would think it all over. She seemed genuinely intrigued by all that was offered.

Ollie Upton / HBO

In private, Daemon physically assaulted Rhaenyra during an argument over her course of action — or, rather, lack thereof as he saw it. Daemon clearly wanted blood and war. Elsewhere, it was revealed that Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) made a miraculous recovery from his near-fatal battle injuries. Rhaenys persuaded her husband to pledge House Velaryon's allegiance to Rhaenyra, as she noted that while all the men seemed hungry for war, Rhaenyra was showing tremendous thoughtfulness and restraint in hopes of peace.

Rhaenyra sent her sons Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and a very nervous Lucerys to recruit House Arryn, House Stark and House Baratheon as allies, as they had previously sworn their allegiance to her at her late father's behest. She wanted to remind them of that now.

Before he could reach Storm's End, his uncle, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), made Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) an offer he could not refuse. Lucerys finds Aemond there and is told by Borros that his House will back the new king. As he tried to leave, Aemond demanded Lucerys cut out one of his eyes as payment for blinding Aemond in one eye when they were younger. An angry Borros was not having the unexpected family drama and allowed Lucerys to leave.

In a heavy storm, Lucerys flew away on his dragon, Arrax, but was shortly confronted by Aemond on his far larger dragon, Vhagar. It quickly became apparent the dragons did not like one another, and they stopped obeying their respective riders. At one point, Arrax blew fire into the face of Vhagar, who related by killing Arrax as Lucerys fell to his death. Aemond was truly shocked, as it seemed pretty clear he did not want the boy dead, just scared and perhaps maimed. The moment hearkened back to an earlier instance in the Game of Thrones prequel series when King Viserys made the remark that control over a dragon was merely an illusion, he believed.

Back at Dragonstone, Daemon informed Rhaenyra of Lucerys' death. And in the moment, all of her plans for peace clearly vanished. It could be seen, as her face hardened with grief and anger. Learning that her sweet young son had been killed by Aemond finally made her like the rest: yearning for blood and war.