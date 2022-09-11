Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 4 of House of the Dragon.

For fans wondering whether House of the Dragon would "go there" as far as graphic nudity and (clears throat) adult situations, like Game of Thrones, this week's episode — titled "King of the Narrow Sea" — certainly delivered an answer.

The opening featured Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) not so patiently listening to would-be royal suitors from the Seven Kingdoms picked by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Each of them dully explained why they would be her best option. A bored and unimpressed Rhaenyra mocked a couple of them — one for being far too old and the other for being just a child — before she got fed up and left.

A year after his impressive victory at the Stepstones, where he and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) were able to defeat the Crabfeeder and his sadistic pirates, Daemon (Matt Smith) returned to King's Landing in an attempt to make peace with his brother, Viserys. Bending the knee, Daemon (with a new short hairdo) pledged his allegiance to his brother, which included the power and respect he gained from important figures in the Free Cities. That seemed to be good enough for the king, and the brothers hugged it out.

It seemed as though most in Viserys' inner circle were stoked over Daemon's return, the hatchet seemingly buried, but Rhaenyra did not buy it and pried as to her uncle's true intentions. In a frank conversation, where it was clear they both respected one another, the uncle and niece discussed being sick of politics and feeling like royal pawns. Rhaenyra shared her fear of becoming nothing more than an isolated queen in a castle whose sole function was having children — essentially, like her late mother and Queen Alicent (Emily Carey). She wants to live her life and have fun — which meant getting into some trouble.

Only too happy to provide some danger, drinks and debauchery, Daemon helped Rhaenyra sneak out of the castle after dark, and together, in disguise, they wandered around the seedy city nightlife. After sharing several adult beverages and watching a street performance mocking Rhaenyra as being named heir to the throne, Daemon led his teenage niece to a (clears throat) busy brothel that very well could have made Tyrion Lannister blush. In a moment where most viewers were likely uttering in unison "No! No! No!" Daemon and Rhaenyra kissed and started removing clothes. When it appeared more was going to happen, Daemon suddenly stopped and left Rhaenyra there alone.

Angered and perhaps still tipsy, Rhaenyra returned to the castle, where she ultimately slept with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), whom she had grown closer to through the years after she picked him for the Kingsguard. The King's Hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) informed Viserys that a street spy of his saw Daemon and Rhaenyra intertwined at the brothel. The king refused to hear what he considered pure gossip and ordered his Hand away. But shortly thereafter, Viserys had a very hungover Daemon brought to his throne room, where he demanded to know the truth. Daemon confessed something did happen, and, for whatever reason or scheme, left out the part about it stopping. So, an outraged Viserys — once again — banished his brother to the Vale.

Finally confronted by her father, Rhaenyra claimed nothing happened between her and Daemon. She used the moment to her advantage, getting revenge on Otto for his spy leaking the news. Essentially, Rhaenyra told her father she would agree to marry Lord Corlys' son in order to strengthen their Houses and better unit the kingdom, in return for Otto getting the boot. Since Viserys was already sick of Otto bringing him bad news about his daughter and also pestering him about the matter of proper succession, the king was only too happy to relieve a shocked Otto of his duties.

In the closing scene, Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) brought Rhaenyra a special "tea" ordered by the king to "rid you of any unwanted consequences," which appeared to mean Viserys did not believe her concerning the night out with Daemon or, less likely, somehow found out about Criston Cole.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.