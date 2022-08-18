'House of the Dragon' Unleashes Fiery New Teaser Before Sunday's HBO Premiere

The dragons are nearly here! On Thursday, HBO dropped what's likely to be its final teaser for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

The preview is not even one minute long, but it still packs a fiery punch. For the most part, the quick-shifting visuals are of massive battles — and, more importantly, how dragons are going to make some of the massive confrontations very one-sided.

King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) gets most of the screen time (right behind the dragons). The preview gives a better idea that Viserys is indecisive, or at least not ruthless enough for some in his inner circle — which in the world of creator George R. R. Martin usually spells doom for a character.

Based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will explore the blood-soaked history of House Targaryen, including the house's civil war dubbed the "Dance of the Dragons."

Being that the series is set so far ahead of Game of Thrones, casual viewers should not expect to recognize any of the characters. But HBO and Martin put together a little video to help bring everyone up to speed. Superfans will likely go to town dissecting the changes made from the novel.

Sunday's premiere is titled "The Heirs of the Dragon." The episode is helmed by Emmy-winning Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the HBO series' masterpiece episode "Battle of the Bastards." House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan J. Condal penned the initial script.

The first season of House of the Dragon will consist of 10 episodes and premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.