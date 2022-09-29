'House of the Dragon' Fans Think Deleted Scene Signals Daemon Is 'a Bisexual King'

A deleted scene has fans curious about one of House of the Dragon's Daemon Targaryen.

Viewers of the series have started to buzz that Matt Smith' character might be bisexual after episode 6 scene showed Daemon sharing an intimate glance with a male server. Now, a still from the unaired scene, shared by @oochotd on Twitter, seems to show Daemon in an intimate embrace with the server.

"Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king," the Twitter user wrote, causing fans to debate whether the characters were kissing or just closely cuddling.

But opinions were mixed, with one viewer tweeting: "Daemon is NOT bisexual in the books."

Another pointed to possible offense in the unaddressed storyline. "If they don't include it in the show, it's just queerbaiting - and why is that even necessary when they have Laenor to work with?" the Twitter user said.

As the scene didn't air, fans can't be certain about Daemon's orientation, and HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Smith, 39, also hasn't addressed his character's sexuality — though he has addressed the amount of sex scenes in the Game of Thrones spinoff. The Crown alum admitted he's not a fan of how sexual the show is, and doesn't always see the point.

"You do find yourself asking, 'Do we need another sex scene?'" Smith told Rolling Stone. "And they're like, 'Yeah, we do.'"

"I guess you have to ask yourself: 'What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we're living in]?' And I actually think it's your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written."

For the amount of sex, Smith said it's "slightly too much, if you ask me."

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.