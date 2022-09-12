'House of the Dragon' Deleted Scenes Show Alicent's Wedding and a Blowout with Rhaenyra

A House of the Dragon director revealed the production filmed Alicent's wedding to Viserys Targaryen

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 01:44 PM
Emily Carey, Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has covered several years of Westeros history, leaving some events off screen for television audiences only to imagine.

One such event cut from the final episodes was King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) wedding, which took place during the three years between the season's second and third episodes.

On Saturday, director Greg Yaitanes shared images to his Instagram Story revealing that the production did film scenes showing a confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent after the news that Rhaenyra's close friend would marry her father, and a depiction of the wedding itself.

"Two scenes that unfortunately didn't make it into the final cut, the aftermath fight between @millyalcock and @theemilycarey — both were quite powerful," Yaitanes wrote on his Instagram Stories Saturday alongside images of Alcock, 22, and Carey, 19, performing the scene.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram deleted scene from House of the Dragon https://www.instagram.com/gregyaitanes/
Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

Yaitanes also shared an image of Rhaenyra and Alicent preparing for Alicent's wedding, complete with a moment in which Rhaenyra helps Alicent dress. The director wrote on Instagram that he intentionally wanted to mirror a scene from "The Heirs of the Dragon," the series' first episode.

"This scene mirrored the scene in episode 1 where @theemilycarey was dressing @millyalcock — now reversed with heartache," he wrote.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram deleted scene from House of the Dragon https://www.instagram.com/gregyaitanes/
Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

A stylist and makeup artist on the series, Tanya Tyatyambo Couper, also shared behind-the-scenes images of Carey in makeup and hair for the wedding scene on Instagram, as well as an image of the dress Alicent wears in the wedding sequence that did not make it to the episode's final cut.

"The dress, the hair, the tiara ….. such a shame it didn't make the edit," Couper wrote on Instagram. "Cutting room floor 😩 sad times … @theemilycarey sad times indeed .. @houseofthedragonhbo why you do me like this 😩🐉😩🐉😩"

House of the Dragon's fourth episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," made waves Sunday as it aired on HBO for its depiction of an intimate moment between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the subsequent fallout after rumors of Targaryen family incest make their way back to King Viserys.

On Sunday, Alcock told the New York Post she felt "quite comfortable" filming the scene with Smith, 39, although their characters are uncle and niece to one another.

"No, strangely enough. [Matt and I] were kind of just mates. So, it was quite comfortable," Alcock said. "We had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Articles
PHOTO September 08, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Julian Jones, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 4
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Rhaenyra and Daemon Get Uncomfortably Close as Viserys Fires Otto
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Gary Moyes / HBO Steve Toussaint HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
'House of the Dragon' Recap: The King Has a Son, Daemon Proves His Mettle and Rhaenyra Is Ready to Wed
Matt Smith, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 2
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown
House of the Dragon
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Recap: Dragons, Power Lust, Gore and Devastating Heartbreak
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1
'Game of Thrones' Fans Point (Out) Fingers After 'House of the Dragon' 's Green Screen Mishap
Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1, Episode 1
HBO Renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 2 Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel's Second Episode
house of the dragon
'House of the Dragon' : Back to the World of Westeros and the Battle for the Crown
Paddy Considine, Sian Brooke, HBO, House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 1
'House of the Dragon' Star Paddy Considine Says Filming First Episode's Birth Scene Was 'Brutal'
house of the dragon
'House of the Dragon' Reviews Arrive, What Critics Are Saying About the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Matt Smith, from left, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke attend a panel for "House of the Dragon" on day three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego 2022 Comic Con - "House of the Dragon" Panel, San Diego, United States - 23 Jul 2022
'House of the Dragon' Comic-Con Panel Talks About Dragon Riding, the Lack of Female Rulers and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Emilia Clarke attends the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show at Tobacco Dock on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)
Emilia Clarke Gets Apology from Australian TV Executive Who Called Her a 'Short, Dumpy Girl'
English actor Gavin Spokes attends the World premiere of the HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' 's Gavin Spokes Says 'GoT' Fandom Will Either 'Love' or 'Hate' the New Prequel Series
Emma D’Arcy
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shows First Possible Targaryen Queen in Official Trailer
Matt Smith
Matt Smith Responds to 'Morbius' Being 'Thrown Under the Bus': 'It Didn't Quite Work Out'
House of the Dragon
'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Sets Premiere Date
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
'Game of Thrones:' All the Spinoffs in the Works and What We Know So Far