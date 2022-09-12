'House of the Dragon' Deleted Scenes Show Alicent's Wedding and a Blowout with Rhaenyra

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has covered several years of Westeros history, leaving some events off screen for television audiences only to imagine.

One such event cut from the final episodes was King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) wedding, which took place during the three years between the season's second and third episodes.

On Saturday, director Greg Yaitanes shared images to his Instagram Story revealing that the production did film scenes showing a confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent after the news that Rhaenyra's close friend would marry her father, and a depiction of the wedding itself.

"Two scenes that unfortunately didn't make it into the final cut, the aftermath fight between @millyalcock and @theemilycarey — both were quite powerful," Yaitanes wrote on his Instagram Stories Saturday alongside images of Alcock, 22, and Carey, 19, performing the scene.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

Yaitanes also shared an image of Rhaenyra and Alicent preparing for Alicent's wedding, complete with a moment in which Rhaenyra helps Alicent dress. The director wrote on Instagram that he intentionally wanted to mirror a scene from "The Heirs of the Dragon," the series' first episode.

"This scene mirrored the scene in episode 1 where @theemilycarey was dressing @millyalcock — now reversed with heartache," he wrote.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

A stylist and makeup artist on the series, Tanya Tyatyambo Couper, also shared behind-the-scenes images of Carey in makeup and hair for the wedding scene on Instagram, as well as an image of the dress Alicent wears in the wedding sequence that did not make it to the episode's final cut.

"The dress, the hair, the tiara ….. such a shame it didn't make the edit," Couper wrote on Instagram. "Cutting room floor 😩 sad times … @theemilycarey sad times indeed .. @houseofthedragonhbo why you do me like this 😩🐉😩🐉😩"

House of the Dragon's fourth episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," made waves Sunday as it aired on HBO for its depiction of an intimate moment between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the subsequent fallout after rumors of Targaryen family incest make their way back to King Viserys.

On Sunday, Alcock told the New York Post she felt "quite comfortable" filming the scene with Smith, 39, although their characters are uncle and niece to one another.

"No, strangely enough. [Matt and I] were kind of just mates. So, it was quite comfortable," Alcock said. "We had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.