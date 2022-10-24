'House of the Dragon' Creator Teases 'a Very Bloody Feast' in Season 2 After Heartbreaking Finale Death

House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season

Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
Photo: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon fans better prepare for way more bloodshed.

After a particularly heartbreaking season 1 finale death, the show's co-creator Ryan Condal spoke about what fans can expect for season 2 — and it doesn't sound like the shock or gore will slow down. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Condal explained how season 1 set the stage for a very intense second season.

"Season 1 was setting the table for a very bloody feast to come," he said. "The reason that I wanted to really spend our time doing this is because I wanted everybody to understand who all of these characters were and the long history they had behind them — behind their fathers and their grandfathers — that led us to this point where they end up fighting a civil war against each other."

The second season will begin to deeply highlight the feud between the Targaryen and Hightower families. Season 1 was simply focused on untangling the complicated web of relationships between the family units — which, as Game of Thrones fans know, will eventually result in a historic civil war.

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
Ollie Upton / HBO

"I'm really interested in picking up with all of those characters that we spent all of this time introducing, particularly Rhaenyra and Alicent's families, and seeing what happens now that we've flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground," Condal added. "How do all those react? That's the story that we tell in season 2 and beyond."

Condal also revealed if House of the Dragon's giant war will be comparable to that seen in Game of Thrones. "I don't know if the Dance of the Dragons will ever have the sprawl that the original Game of Thrones did, simply because of North of the Wall and Esso and all these other places that it went," he said.

"But certainly the season that we're writing, the rhythms of this show are going to feel much more like a middle season — seasons 3–6 of Game of Thrones — in terms of its scope and breadth and the number of characters."

Emma D'Arcy HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10
Ollie Upton / HBO

Season 1 ended on Sunday night with the first, notable Targaryen death (not including the late King Viserys). The final scene showed a vengeful Rhaenyra — now called the Black Queen — following the death of her son.

Luke was not the only Targaryen death featured in the finale episode. When she learned of Alicent's betrayal, Rhaenyra suffered a miscarriage of her first daughter, named Visenya.

