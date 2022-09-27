'House of the Dragon' Creator Confirms Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for Season 2

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey aren't returning to House of the Dragon — at least not yet.

In episode 6, the younger versions of Alicent Hightower (Carey) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) have been replaced by their aged-up counterparts as the series enters a 10-year time jump. Series creator Ryan Condal addressed fans' hope that Alcock and Carey may reappear in flashbacks as the teenage versions of Alicent and Rhaenyra at some point.

"I mean, look, I don't know. [They] are not a part of the story that we're telling yet," he told Variety. "That's not a thing that we're doing right now."

Ollie Upton/HBO

Condal also reminded the publication that Game of Thrones was not keen on flashbacks — however, House of the Dragon may be able to get "a little bit more fancy."

"There are things that we haven't fully sorted out," he added. "I'm not closing the door on anything. So there, how's that for an answer?"

As House of the Dragon's plot prepares for war, the series has jumped ahead to show Alicent and Rhaenyra as mothers. Emma D'Arcy has now taken on the role of Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke is portraying Alicent.

With Alcock and Carey in the roles, the plot followed the tumultuous relationship between teen princess Rhaenyra and Alicent — a friend who eventually marries Rhaenyra's much-older father.

Episode 5 (the last one in which Carey and Alcock were seen) showed Rhaenyra agreeing to marry her cousin Laenor (John MacMillan). The pair, however, agreed to a secret open marriage, encouraging each other to pursue who they're genuinely attracted to.

Meanwhile, Alicent was informed that her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), would soon die of an illness. Her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans), warned that when Rhaenyra becomes queen, Alicent's own family would be at risk — should Rhaenyra assert her power through brutal measures.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.