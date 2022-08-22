'House of Ho' 's Judy Ho Says Fiancé Nate's Family Tragedy 'Made Us Stronger' as a Couple

After season 1 of the HBO Max series ended, Dr. Nathan "Nate" Nguyen's family was involved in a tragedy that killed all three of his young children and his former mother-in-law

By
Published on August 22, 2022 03:33 PM

Judy Ho is opening up about her fiancé's family tragedy.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the House of Ho season 2 premiere, Judy discussed the unfortunate event that occurred after the show's first season ended, when her then-boyfriend Dr. Nathan "Nate" Nguyen proposed to her during her 40th birthday celebration.

Not long after the finale episode aired, Nate faced an unimaginable tragedy after all three of his children — Olivia, Edison, and Colette — whom he shared with ex-wife Jackie Nguyen, as well as his former mother-in-law, Loan Le, died in a heartbreaking incident at their Texas home.

The kids and Le did not make it out alive after their house in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land was engulfed in flames during a power outage due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, PEOPLE previously reported.

Judy Ho, Nate Ho HBO Max House of Ho Season 2 - Episode 1
Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

During her chat with PEOPLE, Judy shared how Nate's family tragedy has "made us stronger" as a couple.

"It's a reminder of mortality, and that the time that we have, it's running out," she explained. "And we always prioritize our time together and the time that we have with our children."

"That's number one for us. And if anything, it's made us closer, and it's made us stronger," Judy continued. "And it's made us realize what's important in life."

Nate Nguy?n, Judy Ho, Aunt Tina, Binh Ho, Hue Ho, Washington Ho, Lesley Ho HBO Max House of Ho Season 2 - Episode 2
Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

As for Nate, Judy said keeping himself busy "was the best way that he copes."

"He works a full time job, and he takes on a lot of extra projects to occupy his time," the reality star shared. "And he's very stoic, and from the outside, it can appear that he's dealing with it as best as he can. But at home, I feel like we keep it a safe space where he can confide in me."

"We just went on a family vacation with my family and my kids," she continued. "And when we came back, he let me know that's hard for him because those are memories he used to make for his kids. So it's just a balancing act of me being a mom to my kids, and him trying to navigate that as well with me."

Nate Nguy?n, Judy Ho HBO Max House of Ho Season 2 - Episode 1
Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

Season 2 of House of Ho will unveil the tragedy of Nate's family to the audience as the family members "continue to balance their luxurious lifestyle with the pressures of growing their families, finding professional success and maintaining traditions," the plot summary from HBO Max reads.

While Judy strives to fight for her independence, the new season will also follow her brother Washington Ho — who's married to Lesley Ho — as he "continues his journey of sobriety but struggles with the idea of a 'normal life,'" the streaming service described.

House of Ho Season 2
House of Ho Season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think the biggest misconception is that we're doing this all for show and we're trying to represent ourselves as a bunch of crazy rich Asians," Washington told PEOPLE. "This is just how we live, and we're not trying to portray anything else except be[ing] as authentic as possible with all production going around so that we can inspire other Asians to be able to open up, be vulnerable."

"And that's the best path forward that we've learned as a family," he added.

Additionally, the sophomore season introduces two other members of the family: Bella Ho and Kim Ho.

Washington Ho HBO Max House of Ho Season 2 - Episode 3
Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

"It's such a darker, heavier time for me…," Judy says of season 2. "It's just a different time in my life. And I think viewers can see that and empathize with what our kids going through."

House of Ho season 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Related Articles
Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine, HBO - House of the Dragon, Season 1, Episode 1
'House of the Dragon' Series Premiere Crashes HBO Max Application on Amazon Devices
John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2
'And Just Like That…' Could John Corbett Be Returning to 'Sex and the City' for Real This Time?
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Set to Join HBO Max Series 'Sex Lives of College Girls'
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'
Olivia and Kim Plath from Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Kim and Olivia Plath Exchange Words for the First Time in Years
Jennifer Armstrong
'RHOC' ''s' Jen Armstrong Files for Legal Separation from Husband Ryne Holliday 
Welcome to Plathville. Ethan and Olivia Plath being there for his sister Moriah Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Were 'Shocked' by Moriah and Max's Breakup
Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder HBO MAX Hacks
'Hacks' Honored with Peabody Award: 'Its Humor Unites Us All'
Jeffrey "JT" Tini and Nelson Tini
Pa. Mom Accused of Shooting 2 Young Sons as They Slept, Boys Not Expected to Survive
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Comments About 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes, Didn't Ask Director to Cut Any
Teen Vogue Celebrates New Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Grandmother's Reaction to Her Risqué 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes
Deepti Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Deepti and Shake Are 'Not in Touch' Since the Show: 'He Showed His True Colors'
And Just Like That... HBO Max
'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That…'  Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
Brian Cox
'Succession' 's Brian Cox Hilariously Channels Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Character in Bathroom Scene
Card Placeholder Image
Fran Drescher Reunites with TV Mom Renée Taylor to Celebrate Fans Streaming 'The Nanny' on HBO Max
Zendaya, HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 8
Zendaya Calls 'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale 'Beautiful': 'There Has to Be Some Hope'