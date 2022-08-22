'House of Ho' 's Judy Ho Says Fiancé Nate's Family Tragedy 'Made Us Stronger' as a Couple

Judy Ho is opening up about her fiancé's family tragedy.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the House of Ho season 2 premiere, Judy discussed the unfortunate event that occurred after the show's first season ended, when her then-boyfriend Dr. Nathan "Nate" Nguyen proposed to her during her 40th birthday celebration.

Not long after the finale episode aired, Nate faced an unimaginable tragedy after all three of his children — Olivia, Edison, and Colette — whom he shared with ex-wife Jackie Nguyen, as well as his former mother-in-law, Loan Le, died in a heartbreaking incident at their Texas home.

The kids and Le did not make it out alive after their house in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land was engulfed in flames during a power outage due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, PEOPLE previously reported.

Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

During her chat with PEOPLE, Judy shared how Nate's family tragedy has "made us stronger" as a couple.

"It's a reminder of mortality, and that the time that we have, it's running out," she explained. "And we always prioritize our time together and the time that we have with our children."

"That's number one for us. And if anything, it's made us closer, and it's made us stronger," Judy continued. "And it's made us realize what's important in life."

Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

As for Nate, Judy said keeping himself busy "was the best way that he copes."

"He works a full time job, and he takes on a lot of extra projects to occupy his time," the reality star shared. "And he's very stoic, and from the outside, it can appear that he's dealing with it as best as he can. But at home, I feel like we keep it a safe space where he can confide in me."

"We just went on a family vacation with my family and my kids," she continued. "And when we came back, he let me know that's hard for him because those are memories he used to make for his kids. So it's just a balancing act of me being a mom to my kids, and him trying to navigate that as well with me."

Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

Season 2 of House of Ho will unveil the tragedy of Nate's family to the audience as the family members "continue to balance their luxurious lifestyle with the pressures of growing their families, finding professional success and maintaining traditions," the plot summary from HBO Max reads.

While Judy strives to fight for her independence, the new season will also follow her brother Washington Ho — who's married to Lesley Ho — as he "continues his journey of sobriety but struggles with the idea of a 'normal life,'" the streaming service described.

House of Ho Season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think the biggest misconception is that we're doing this all for show and we're trying to represent ourselves as a bunch of crazy rich Asians," Washington told PEOPLE. "This is just how we live, and we're not trying to portray anything else except be[ing] as authentic as possible with all production going around so that we can inspire other Asians to be able to open up, be vulnerable."

"And that's the best path forward that we've learned as a family," he added.

Additionally, the sophomore season introduces two other members of the family: Bella Ho and Kim Ho.

Callaghan O’Hare/HBO Max

"It's such a darker, heavier time for me…," Judy says of season 2. "It's just a different time in my life. And I think viewers can see that and empathize with what our kids going through."

House of Ho season 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 25.