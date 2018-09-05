House of Cards Reveals Kevin Spacey's Character Has Been Killed Off in Final Season Teaser

House of Cards has revealed the fate of Kevin Spacey‘s character, Frank Underwood.

In a new 25-second teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Netflix seemingly confirms the long-speculated theory that he would be killed off, showing Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visiting Frank’s grave to deliver a cold, cutting speech.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” she says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

She breaks the fourth wall and delivers the last line of dialogue directly into camera before the clip cuts to a shot of Frank’s grave alongside his father’s in South Carolina. A headstone places his death in 2017.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

Spacey, 59, was initially meant to return for the sixth season, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct came out against him, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely before ultimately firing the actor. He has not been seen in public since entering a treatment facility in November.

Season 5 ended with his character stepping down from the White House as wife and Vice President Claire assumed the presidency. After Spacey’s firing, the final season was rethought, with Wright’s character becoming the main focus.

The final season premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.