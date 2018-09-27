House of Cards: Claire Underwood Vows to End the 'Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man'

Robin Wright has officially taken over House of Cards.

In a new trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season, Wright’s character Claire Underwood remains president after her husband Frank Underwood resigned and was later killed off following the sexual misconduct allegations brought against former series lead Kevin Spacey.

“My first 100 days as president have been difficult,” she says. “I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together.”

But don’t expect Madam President to sugarcoat his legacy — instead, she vows to obliterate “the reign of the middle-aged white man.”

“Here’s the thing,” she says. “Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.”

Elsewhere, Doug (Michael Kelly) returns, and Tom (Boris McGiver), who’s been continuing the work of secretly murdered journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), ominously reveals that “the bodies are adding up.”

The trailer also provides the first glimpse of Claire’s interactions with sibling lobbyists Annette and Bill Shepherd (new series regulars Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear) and what looks likes an assassination attempt on Claire’s life. Indeed, as the new POTUS expertly summarizes, this season is “going to be different for you and me.”

RELATED: Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson Won’t Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Assaults

Spacey, 59, was initially meant to return for the sixth season, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct came out against him, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely before ultimately firing the actor. He has not been seen in public since entering a treatment facility in November.

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Allegations — ‘We Never Socialized Outside of Work’

Season 5 ended with his character stepping down from the White House as wife and Vice President Claire assumed the presidency. After Spacey’s firing, the storyline was rethought, with Wright’s character becoming the main focus.

The final season premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.