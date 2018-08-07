House of Cards: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Final Season Starring Robin Wright

House of Cards is taking its final bow.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the series will premiere its sixth and final season on Nov. 2.

Kevin Spacey was initially meant to return for the sixth season, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct came out against the actor, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely before ultimately firing Spacey.

Season 5 ended with Frank Underwood (Spacey) stepping down from the White House as wife and Vice President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) assuming the presidency. After Spacey’s firing, the final season was rethought, with Wright’s character becoming the main focus.

Patricia Clarkson, who debuted as Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Jane Davis in season 5, has said that Wright came to the show’s rescue.

“It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying,” Clarkson said on The Talk last month. “We have beautiful show-runners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [James Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes.”

Joining Wright and Clarkson will be new additions Diane Lane, Cody Fern, and Greg Kinnear, as well as returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.