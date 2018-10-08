House of Cards: Claire Underwood Refuses to 'Keep Her Mouth Shut' as First Female President

Claire Underwood isn’t playing nice.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of House of Cards, Robin Wright’s character remains president after her husband Frank Underwood resigned and was later killed off following the sexual misconduct allegations brought against former series lead Kevin Spacey.

In the clip, Claire’s ability to lead as the first female president is questioned by the media and challenged by her fellow politicians.

“They are trying to strip me of my constitutional power as your Commander in Chief,” she says in a public speech.

But Claire has made it clear she has no plans to simply follow in her late husband’s footsteps — and she’s starting by cutting ties with Frank’s former right-hand man Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).

“I’m not going to be told what to do anymore, Doug. Not by you or any man, ever again,” she says.

And no matter how much heat she takes from the public and those around her, she plans to fight back.

“The first female president of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut,” she proclaims.

The upcoming sixth season will be the last of hit Netflix show: “Everything must come to an end,” the trailer teases.

Spacey, 59, was initially meant to return for the sixth season, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct came out against him, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely before ultimately firing the actor. He has not been seen in public since entering a treatment facility in November.

Season 5 ended with his character stepping down from the White House as wife and Vice President Claire assumed the presidency. After Spacey’s firing, the storyline was rethought, with Wright’s character becoming the main focus.

The final season premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.