11 Steamy Photos of New Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount

The British actor has that je ne sais quoi — wait, how do you say "six-pack" in French? 

By Sophie Dodd December 22, 2021 03:24 PM

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

Say bonjour to Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris' (and our) newest love interest. The British star plays Alfie, a charming expat from London, on season 2 of the Netflix hit, which premieres on Dec. 22. If you make it through these photos without also falling for him, then congratulations and merci — better chances for us! 

Hanging Around

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

We're gonna go out on a limb here and say that our obsession with Laviscount — who previously starred in Scream Queens and Katy Keene — is sure to reach new heights after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris season 2.

Lost at Sea

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

Mon dieu, we seem to have lost our sea legs staring at this photo. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

The actor spent five months in Antigua in 2020 and made sure to document his adventures on Instagram — many of them, to our delight, shirtless. 

Feeling Blue

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

Our personal cure for the Monday blues? This shot of Laviscount in what may be a stretch to call 50 Shades of Blue, but that's where our mind is heading ... 

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

"Let's be avin ya!!!" is both our reaction to and part of the actor's caption for this shirtless snap

Looking Sharp

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

We thought it couldn't get better than the shirtless photos, but honestly, we're pretty smitten with this all-black 'fit from the 2019 TCA Awards, which Laviscount attended with the Katy Keene cast. 

Ready for Adventure

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

Surely TLC would make an exception for waterfall chasing when Laviscount is involved? 

Stay Thirsty

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

Is there anything more you could ask for from a thirst trap? We've got biceps. A tiny puppy. And is that a towel wrapped around his waist? Thank god there's a Coca-Cola within reach — we're parched. 

Lucky Dog

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

"All I want for Xmas... Found you 😌," the star captioned this sandy, smiling shot of him nuzzling a sweet pup on the beach in Tulum. No, we're not jealous ... 

Ahoy, Sexy

Credit: Lucien Laviscount/instagram

"Let's get ....wrecked," Laviscount captioned this (again, shirtless, and yes, steamy) shot. Sign us up, captain! 

