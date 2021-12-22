11 Steamy Photos of New Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount
The British actor has that je ne sais quoi — wait, how do you say "six-pack" in French?
Say bonjour to Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris' (and our) newest love interest. The British star plays Alfie, a charming expat from London, on season 2 of the Netflix hit, which premieres on Dec. 22. If you make it through these photos without also falling for him, then congratulations and merci — better chances for us!
Hanging Around
We're gonna go out on a limb here and say that our obsession with Laviscount — who previously starred in Scream Queens and Katy Keene — is sure to reach new heights after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris season 2.
Lost at Sea
Mon dieu, we seem to have lost our sea legs staring at this photo.
Vacation Mode
The actor spent five months in Antigua in 2020 and made sure to document his adventures on Instagram — many of them, to our delight, shirtless.
Feeling Blue
Our personal cure for the Monday blues? This shot of Laviscount in what may be a stretch to call 50 Shades of Blue, but that's where our mind is heading ...
No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem
"Let's be avin ya!!!" is both our reaction to and part of the actor's caption for this shirtless snap.
Looking Sharp
We thought it couldn't get better than the shirtless photos, but honestly, we're pretty smitten with this all-black 'fit from the 2019 TCA Awards, which Laviscount attended with the Katy Keene cast.
Ready for Adventure
Surely TLC would make an exception for waterfall chasing when Laviscount is involved?
Stay Thirsty
Is there anything more you could ask for from a thirst trap? We've got biceps. A tiny puppy. And is that a towel wrapped around his waist? Thank god there's a Coca-Cola within reach — we're parched.
Lucky Dog
"All I want for Xmas... Found you 😌," the star captioned this sandy, smiling shot of him nuzzling a sweet pup on the beach in Tulum. No, we're not jealous ...
Ahoy, Sexy
"Let's get ....wrecked," Laviscount captioned this (again, shirtless, and yes, steamy) shot. Sign us up, captain!