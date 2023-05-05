Jay Leno and More Stars Judge Epic Car Creations in 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' Trailer (Exclusive)

NBC's got a hot new reality competition show for passionate car lovers looking to take their vehicle creations into high gear.

The network this month will premiere, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge — a show that challenges Hot Wheels superfans to turn a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the show's trailer, which will task a rotating mix of celebrity guest judges to help determine the winners, including famed car collector Jay Leno as well as Anthony Anderson, WWE superstar Big E, Terry Crews, Sung Kang and comedian Joel McHale. A panel of car experts — Dalal Elsheikh, designer for the Ford Motor Company, and Hertrech "Hert" Eugene Jr., car culture influencer — will also offer their critical takes.

"We are so fired up to see some live-sized Hot Wheels," Anderson says in the clip.

Car aficionado Rutledge Wood hosts. "Buckle up for the ride of your life, where car-loving Hot Wheels fans will get the chance of a lifetime," he notes. "And step into a world of magical wonder, where their imaginations can run wild."

Anthony Anderson, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Joel McHale, WWE Superstar Big E, Jay Leno. James Stack/NBC

Each episode will see two superfans facing off as they transform cars into extraordinary Hot Wheels showstoppers with the help of a team of automotive magicians known as "The Car Pool."

The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale, where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their build made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car that will be available for purchase on Mattel Creations (Mattel's collector and direct-to-consumer platform) immediately following the finale.

"I love Hot Wheels," one contestant says in the trailer. "Whether you're 5 years old or 50 years old, you can play with these things."

The superfans joining the show are: Luidgi Aldator (Brooklyn, New York); Rob Anders (Gilbert, Arizona), Felix Arguelles (Los Angeles), Angela Arnold (Gilbertown, Alabama); Michael Cooney (Chicago); Jadejha Edwards (Houston); "Jersey" Jim Farrell (Forked River, New Jersey); Arushi Garg (Houston); Nick Harrison (Hammond, Louisiana); Aldavid Jimerson (Phoenix); Caroline Johnson (Washington, D.C.); Terri Jones (Birmingham, Alabama); Kevin Lister (Houston); Kris Parker (Manhattan, New York); Lauren Partin (Peebles, Ohio), and Sheilah Spencir (Cedar Hill, Texas).

Meanwhile, "The Car Pool" members are: Paul Bacon (Coalville, U.K.); Rachel Bohnet (Kamloops, British Columbia); Tony Bush Jr. (Hayward, California); Pa'trice Frazier (Sicklerville, New Jersey); Cody Ingrassia (East Dundee, Illinois); Preston Ingrassia (East Dundee, Illinois); Mark Kelley (Indianola, Iowa); Claudia La Bianca (Miami); Chris Lee (Bay Shore, New York); Savanna Little (Fountain, Colorado); Christopher Michaels (Atlanta); Rico Montgomery (Cayce, South Carolina); Bob Partington (Burbank, California); Charlie Seward (Somerton, U.K.); Michael Sciortino (Las Vegas), and Will Trickett (Dilton Marsh, U.K.).

Viewers can all expect to see Ted Wu, Global Head of Design for Mattel's Vehicles division, on the finale, where he will offer his unmatched Hot Wheels expertise as a winner is selected.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premieres May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.