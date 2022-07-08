15 Sizzling Hot Pics of Milo Ventimiglia to Celebrate His Birthday

We are not worthy

By Grace Gavilanes July 08, 2022 07:57 AM

1 of 15

GAZE AWAY

Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Eye contact or no eye contact, we're still totally enamored with the This Is Us actor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SUITED UP

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In case you needed smizing lessons, Milo's your guy.

3 of 15

TIPPING OVER

Credit: Erik Tanner/Getty

Gearing up for an impromptu barre workout or recreating that iconic Flashdance scene? One thing's for sure: he looks damn good doing it.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

GOOD LOOKS

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Fact: Milo's facial hair ups his swoon factor by 64.7 percent.

Advertisement

5 of 15

COMING CLEAN

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

But there is nothing wrong with a clean-shaven Milo, now that we're thinking about it.

6 of 15

SMILEY FACE

Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty

Get you a guy who looks at you the way Milo looks at ... whatever he's happily staring at here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

GOING DEEP

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash

He's just staring into our souls at this point.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SEXY VIBES

Credit: Mei Tao

Takeout has never looked this good.

Advertisement

9 of 15

LAUGHS FOR DAYS

Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty

We've literally never seen someone happier to chill on a chair.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

TAKE A BOW

Credit: Neilson Barnard/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Recent realization: we refuse to date anyone who can't pull off a bow tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

JUST BITTEN

Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

If there was an award for sexiest non-sexy photo, it would go to Milo, whose lip-biting is (almost) too much to handle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HEY GIRL

Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty

Why yes, we will marry you now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

OH-SO GRAPHIC

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Milo here, at your service."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

TAKE A HIKE

Credit: Milo Ventimiglia/ Instagram

With Milo? Gladly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

HOMEWARD BOUND

At-home, Zoom call Milo is our kind of Milo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Grace Gavilanes