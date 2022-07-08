15 Sizzling Hot Pics of Milo Ventimiglia to Celebrate His Birthday
We are not worthy
GAZE AWAY
Eye contact or no eye contact, we're still totally enamored with the This Is Us actor.
SUITED UP
In case you needed smizing lessons, Milo's your guy.
TIPPING OVER
Gearing up for an impromptu barre workout or recreating that iconic Flashdance scene? One thing's for sure: he looks damn good doing it.
GOOD LOOKS
Fact: Milo's facial hair ups his swoon factor by 64.7 percent.
COMING CLEAN
But there is nothing wrong with a clean-shaven Milo, now that we're thinking about it.
SMILEY FACE
Get you a guy who looks at you the way Milo looks at ... whatever he's happily staring at here.
GOING DEEP
He's just staring into our souls at this point.
SEXY VIBES
Takeout has never looked this good.
LAUGHS FOR DAYS
We've literally never seen someone happier to chill on a chair.
TAKE A BOW
Recent realization: we refuse to date anyone who can't pull off a bow tie.
JUST BITTEN
If there was an award for sexiest non-sexy photo, it would go to Milo, whose lip-biting is (almost) too much to handle.
HEY GIRL
Why yes, we will marry you now.
OH-SO GRAPHIC
"Milo here, at your service."
TAKE A HIKE
With Milo? Gladly.
HOMEWARD BOUND
At-home, Zoom call Milo is our kind of Milo.