Photo of 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown Looking Like a Model in 1988 Goes Viral

90 Day Fiancé star Ed Brown looked like he could’ve had a career in modeling, newly surfaced photos of the reality star suggest.

Brown confirmed with TMZ this week that a photo circulating on social media over the weekend really is a picture of the young TLC star in 1988.

In the picture, Brown is seen posing in a model-like stance, showing off his slim and tan physique in an all-white outfit.

According to Brown, the picture was taken on his second date with his ex-wife at the San Diego Zoo.

Another hunky shot of the now 54-year-old wearing only biker shorts all circulated on social media, giving viewers a glimpse at his toned leg muscles.

Brown told the outlet that he isn’t exactly sure how the photos went viral, but he guesses that somebody took the pictures from his private Facebook page.

Brown has gained fame for his relationship with girlfriend Rose, who is 31 years his junior, on 90 Day Fiancé. In a recent episode, Brown, who is from San Diego, California, arrived with Rose in her native Philippines to meet her family.

“It’s awkward meeting Rose’s sister Maria, because we have this secret,” he said in a confessional. “She asked me for money and asked me not to tell Rose. I still don’t know if Rose is involved or not.”

After Brown introduced himself, Maria indicated in a confessional that she’s not thrilled with her sister’s romantic partner.

“Now that I saw Ed in person, he is much smaller than me,” she said. “And he is a little bit fat.”

Maria then led them into her small store, where the entire family is waiting to welcome Rose home and meet her boyfriend. However, Brown was stunned at the conditions of the family’s home, which is located in the back of the store and is completely open to the outside.

“Big Ed” and Rose are one of eight couples featured on season 4 of the hit show, which follows international couples who have an existing relationship online and travel to the other’s foreign country to meet for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.