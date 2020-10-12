The Haunting of Bly Manor is just one of the scary series available in time for Halloween

The Haunting of Bly Manor and 11 More Horror Series to Binge (If You Dare)

It's officially spooky season!

With Halloween right around the corner, your favorite streaming platforms have rolled out a plethora of new horror series to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In addition to new horror shows like The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix and Lovecraft Country on HBO Max, there is a good selection of scary series from years past to binge.

Keep reading below to see what chilling series you can feast your eyes on ... if you dare!

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The second chapter of The Haunting anthology series dropped globally on Netflix on Oct. 9.

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set in 1980s England.

"After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller)," the official description reads. "But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone."

Bly Manor is based on the work of Henry James, most notably his 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw.

The first season, The Haunting of Hill House, premiered on Netflix in October 2018 and was loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson.

It alternated between three timelines and followed Hugh (Henry Thomas) and Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino) and their five kids, who face peril in the paranormal Hill House which changes their lives forever.

The first installation also stars Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Servant

Servant tells an eerie story about a grieving Philadelphia couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), who are mourning the loss of their newborn baby. In an attempt to cope and repair the rift in their marriage, Dorothy and Sean buy a "reborn doll" — whom they name Jericho after their late son — and hire a nanny to care for it.

Things take a creepy turn when the nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), begins to treat the doll as a real baby, and it mysteriously seems to come to life.

The series, which also stars Rubert Grint, premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2018 and features 10 episodes.

Kinderfanger

This supernatural mystery follows a deaf teacher (Angel Theory) who discovers she may hold the key to finding an ancient evil force that is assembling an army of troubled souls.

Kinderfanger is based on the 2017 Crypt TV original series of the same name and is produced and directed by Christopher Alender.

The 10 episodes will release weekly every Friday on Crypt’s Facebook Watch show page @CryptMonsters, beginning on Oct. 30.

The Birch

In the 14-episode horror series The Birch, Midori Francis, Xaria Dotson, and Dempsey Bryk play three teenagers whose lives intersect with a blood-thirsty monster lurking in the woods, the Birch.

Sworn to protect the vulnerable wherever she is summoned, the Birch demands a dangerous toll for her services.

The Birch premiered in October 2019 and can be viewed exclusively on Crypt TV's Facebook Watch. Season 2 is set to premiere in 2021.

Ratched

From creator Ryan Murphy, Ratched follows a peculiar young nurse (Sarah Paulson) who begins working at a leading psychiatric hospital. And that young nurse just happens to be Mildred Ratched, the iconic character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Nurse Ratched was first featured in the 1962 novel, and then portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 movie of the same name.

The series premiered on Sep. 18 and also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

American Horror Story

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology series centering on different characters and locations.

The first season — Murder House — premiered in 2011 and follows the Harmon family (Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott and Taissa Farmiga), who moved from Boston to Los Angeles for a fresh start. However, they soon realize their new home is haunted, and whoever dies on the property haunts the residence ... forever.

The ninth season, 1984, premiered in September 2019 and follows five friends who work as counselors at Camp Redwood. Their experience quickly turns sour after they learn a mass murder took place at the campsite years before.

The series stars returning cast members Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and more.

Murphy announced in May that he is launching a new anthology series called American Horror Stories that is set to premiere on FX, with a new story every week. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Seasons 1 through 7 of American Horror Story are available to stream on Netflix.

Lovecraft Country

Based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he and his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father (Michael K. Williams).

In addition to battling racism, the group learns magic is real and discoversterrifying, slimy monsters.

The series is executive-produced by showrunner Misha Green alongside J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

The Purge

Like the films, the USA series, which premiered in 2018, imagines a night where all crime is legal for 12 hours.

The series stars Gabriel Chavarria, Derek Luke, Max Martini, Jessica Garza and Amanda Warren. Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.

The Walking Dead

The supernatural series is based on the comic book written by Robert Kirkman. It follows a group of survivors as they travel in search of safety and security following a zombie apocalypse.

The hit series will conclude in 2022 with an expanded 11th season, AMC announced in September.

The first 12 episodes of season 11 will air in 2021, while the remaining dozen episodes will air the following year.

The season 10 finale was intended to air in April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode will now air on Oct. 4, followed by six bonus episodes in 2021 to conclude the season.

Seasons 1 through 9 are available to stream on Netflix.

Castle Rock

This psychological horror series takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. It is an anthology series based on the stories of Stephen King and stars Bill Skarsgård, André Holland and Lizzy Caplan.

The first season tells the story of Henry Deavor (Holland), a death row attorney who returns home after an inmate (Skarsgård) requests him as his lawyer.

The first season premiered in July 2018. The second season, which explores a feud between warring clans that boils over when "budding psychopath" Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets stuck in Castle Rock, came out in December 2019.

Both seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Monsterland

Another anthology horror series, Monsterland, premiered on Oct. 2 on Hulu.

The series follows people as they are driven to "desperate acts" after encountering mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts, according to the show's description.

The series stars Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling.

The Terror

The first season of the AMC anthology series, which premiered in March 2018, is based on the real-life events of Captain John Franklin and his ill-fated 1840s voyage to explore the Northwest Passage — from which he never returned. It stars Adam Nagaitis (Cornelius Hickey), Tobias Menzies (Cornelius Hickey), Trystan Gravalle (Henry Collins), Paul Ready (Dr. Henry Goodsir), Ciarán Hinds (Sir John Franklin) and Nive Nielsen (Lady Silence).

The second season centers around a series of strange deaths that haunt a Japanese American community. The second installation premiered in August 2019 and stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane as Yuko and Cristinia Rodlo as Luz.