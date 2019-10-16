Hopper's Car Spotted on Stranger Things Season 4 Set: Is He Still Alive?

Warning: Stranger Things season 3 spoilers ahead!

Hopper, is that you?

During the Stranger Things season 3 finale, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly perished in a lab explosion — but viewers became suspicious about his fate when his body was never shown and the post-credit scene showed the Russians have an American in captivity inside a military base.

And now thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, there appears to be evidence that Hopper may not be gone just yet.

A photo shared to Reddit shows Hopper’s iconic police car at the Stranger Things set in Georgia, where they are currently filming the show’s recently-renewed fourth season.

In two other photos, the crew can be seen setting up around a number of other cars on the lot.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the photos.

After his character’s apparent death, Harbour, 44, spoke to PEOPLE at the Stranger Things junket about whether or not fans should expect to see him in season 4.

“I’m very happy doing the show and I think there’s a rich tapestry to draw on from all the characters,” Harbour said in July. “I wish the best for the show no matter what. And in terms of my involvement, I love the show, but we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. I don’t really know. The Duffers, I do believe, have a plan, but we’ll have to see what they have in mind.”

Earlier this month, the actor again discussed his uncertain future on the hit Netflix series on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Well, here’s the thing. I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. Like, he’s a jerk, and he also needs to pay for that in some way … so I thought he’d make the sacrifice,” said Harbour.

Harbour explained that when he saw the post-credits scene, he also assumed his character survived.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,’ ” he said. “And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

To prove his point that even he was left in the dark about the ending, Harbour FaceTimed series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known professionally as the Duffer Brothers, in an attempt to get some answers.

“Am I dead? Is Hopper dead” he asked them.

“I mean, we’re still figuring it out, David,” Ross said.

“You guys are a ton of help. Really wonderful work. Good luck with season 4,” Harbour told them.

Last month, Netflix announced that the hit sci-fi horror series is returning for season 4.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

After season 3 began streaming in July, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million member accounts had tuned in over four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released. The show’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

The streaming service also revealed that 18.2 million member households finished all eight episodes of the season within the first four days of streaming.

A premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.