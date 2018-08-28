Honey Boo-Boo's Family Celebrates Her 13th Birthday: You're 'a Wonderful Human Being'

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is finally a teenager!

To celebrate, Thompson’s mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, each posted a video and heartfelt message praising how much the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has grown.

Mama June, 39, shared a short clip of her daughter imitating a runway walk in a hot-pink T-shirt, a tiara and sash that reads “Dynamic Duos First Runner Up.”

Shannon wrote about her daughter’s big day: “Ok, I can’t believe how fast our kids grow up…my baby @honeybooboo is officially a teenager today! Please show her some Birthday love 💝 👑🎂🍭🍬🎈🎉 #13today #honeybooboo #birthday#mamajune #fromnottohot.”

Meanwhile, Pumpkin, 18, took fans on a walk down memory lane with a slideshow jam-packed with throwbacks from the era when Thompson first captivated viewers as a sassy 6 year-old on Toddlers in Tiaras.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon

“Happy birthday to my not so little sister😭!!!” Pumpkin wrote. “You’ve grown into such a wonderful human being!! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. I can’t believe you are 13 today!! I hope you enjoy your birthday & I promise when you get back home we will celebrate. Happy birthday from me, Ella, & Josh!! @honeybooboo”

(Pumpkin’s husband is named Josh Efird, and the couple has an 8-month-old daughter together, Ella Grace.)

Earlier this month, PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peak at Thompson and her mother’s first time competing in a pageant together, which aired on Mama June: From Not to Hot on Aug. 17. Before hitting the stage, the pair could hardly contain their nerves.

“I got this, I got this,” Honey Boo Boo anxiously said to herself backstage. “I can do this! I mean, how hard is it?”

Turning to her mom, she reassuringly placed one hand on her shoulder: “Mama, I love you,” she said. “We got this.”

“Did Alana say ‘I love you’?” Mama June said, incredulous. “I mean, you can go ahead and crown me, because I feel like a winner.”

But former pageant star Honey Boo Boo felt the pressure.

“Right now, I’m so nervous because we just blew it in the talent portion,” she admitted. “It’s been so long since I’ve been in the pageant world, and I almost feel like I’m not the Honey Boo Boo I used to be.”

Thomspon first surprised fans with how grown up she looked when she spent the day in New York City with Shannon in June. In the photos, Thompson, dressed in a patterned black and white top with dark pants and black sneakers, looked almost as tall as her mother, who sported a white long sleeve top and black pants for the occasion.