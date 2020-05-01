Honey Boo Boo Outrages Sister Pumpkin by Pretending to Snort Cocaine on Social Media

In a clip for Friday’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon screams after finding out what Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson did

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is in hot water with her family after pretending to snort cocaine on social media.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Honey Boo Boo’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon (who currently has temporary custody of the 14-year-old) screams after finding out what she did.

“Alana, seriously what the f— possessed you to do that? All this stuff going on with Mama and you're sitting here continuously f— doing stuff,” demands Pumpkin, 20. Alana responds, “It was a joke. Everyone is supposed to laugh about it. I wasn’t trying to make fun of Mama’s situation.”

Mama June Shannon was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Her boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

In the clip, June’s manager Gina calls to speak with Honey Boo Boo about her actions.

“This is ridiculous. What do you think you’re doing?” Gina tells her. “Some of your sponsorships have been calling us and emailing us trying to cancel with you. We’ve been trying to put out fires all morning.”

Since June’s arrest, the whole family has been under a huge amount of stress.

“With Mama not going to rehab, Alana just doesn’t want to talk to me like she normally does,” says Pumpkin, adding, “She thinks that it’s not a big deal that I’m overreacting.”

WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.