Honey Boo Boo, 13, Pretends to Snort Cocaine Months After Mama June's Drug Possession Charge

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson apparently pretended to snort cocaine on social media on Thursday, over four months after her mother Mama June Shannon was arrested on drug possession charges.

While answering questions from fans in a Facebook Live video, the 13-year-old reality star could be heard asking somebody off camera, “What is next? Tell me what’s f— next right now,” according to a video posted by TMZ.

Picking up a plastic knife, Honey Boo Boo seemingly began lining material up on the table in front of her.

“We’re gonna have to cut off the camera really quick because I have to do something,” she told the camera, before leaning down to seemingly mimic drug use.

Immediately, a woman, who TMZ reports is her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, could be heard reprimanding her.

“Alana quit f— doing, don’t even f— mimic that on f— live” she said. “Don’t ever do that again.”

“What?” Honey Boo Boo asked.

“What you just f— did. Act like a f— idiot on Live. That’s why you don’t go f— live on your Instagram,” the woman added.

A rep for the family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shannon was arrested in March on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE, adding at the time that the substance was undergoing testing.

Shannon was arrested with boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

In the wake of her mother’s arrest, Honey Boo Boo has been living with Pumpkin, who became her legal guardian.

In the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired in May, Shannon’s family staged an intervention for her two days prior to her arrest.

During the intervention, Honey Boo Boo cried while telling her mother that her decision to live with Pumpkin was “not by choice.”

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” she said. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

“I just want mama back,” she said later on in the episode.

In her confessional, Honey Boo Boo added, “So I really hope this is rock bottom for mama because once you hit rock bottom, there’s no more going deeper — you can only go up. I really hope mama’s just thinking I just got arrested. I need to get it together. I need to get my s— together. If this isn’t her wake-up call. I could possibly lose her forever.”



According to the show, Mama June is currently in Alabama, where she is awaiting trial. “June remains in Alabama. According to June, she’s not allowed to leave the state until after her hearing,” the show stated. “She could face several years of jail time.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.