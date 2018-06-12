Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is all grown up!

The 12-year-old enjoyed a day in New York City with her mother, Mama June Shannon, on Monday. For the outing, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star — who is nearly going to surpass her mother in height — dressed in a patterned black and white top with dark pants and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Mama June: From Hot to Not star wore a white long sleeve top and black pants.

Their outing comes days ahead of the season 2 premiere of their show, which documents the lead up to Mama June’s first mother-daughter pageant.

Though she underwent a drastic physical transformation (she lost a total of 300 pounds and dropped to a size 4), it appears Mama June has been struggling to keep the pounds off.

“I’m gonna look smokin’ hot in my dress no matter what,” the matriarch says in a new trailer as she grapples with her size 8 pageant gown and fails to get it on.

“What did they do to my dress? Did they take it in another inch or two? This is bulls—. The pageant is in a couple weeks, I don’t have time to buy another dress. Alterations take forever in a damn day,” she tells viewers.

“I’m gonna need some Country Crock, some margarine and a crane to fit my fat ass in this dress,” Mama June jokes. “I cannot let Alana down.”

After unsuccessful attempts to put on the dress herself, Mama June recruits her sister Doe Doe.

“You need like a 12! You were a 4!” she tells a disgruntled Mama June.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.