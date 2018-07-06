Mama June Shannon is doing some much-needed pageant preparation.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star is coming close to her pageant date, but she’s far from ready for the glitzy competition. On Friday evening’s all-new episode of the WE tv reality series, Mama June gets some tips from her coach, J.J. Smith, but her youngest daughter and former child pageant competitor Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the pageant professional.

“Pretty feet, pretty feet,” J.J. tells Mama June, 38, as she walks across the kitchen floor.

But the graceful walking is difficult for the reality star, who had previous a foot injury. “I mean, I don’t have pretty feet because a forklift ran over my foot,” she explains about the incident, which occurred when she worked in a warehouse.

When J.J. tells Mama June that she’s going to be an “elegant contestant” who will be wearing heels, the mother of four puts her foot down: “Negative, negative.”

During the practice, Honey Boo Boo, 12, sticks her head in and scopes out the session — but her expertise isn’t welcomed by J.J.

“Okay now Tater-Tot, just hold on a minute. I’m in charge here, okay?” says J.J.

“I knew this was going to be hard, but forklift feet? A 12-year-old diva? Getting these girls crown-ready looks like it’s going to be the battle of a lifetime,” says J.J.

Honey Boo Boo also takes a turn at walking for J.J., but she apparently doesn’t know as much as she thinks she does.

“I’ve done a pageant before, so I know how to walk and everything,” she tells J.J.

“Don’t try me. I’m here to put a crown on your head and that is what I do best,” says J.J. “And if you’re not going to get serious, then I’m going to leave and go back to Texas where I’ve got lots and lots of beauty queens waiting.”

