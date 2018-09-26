Honey Boo Boo Reveals She Hit Her 'Breaking Point' on DWTS: Juniors: 'It Was Really Hard'

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is stepping out of her comfort zone.

On Tuesday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC revealed the 12 celebrity kids competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors — which includes the 13-year-old reality TV star.

While Thompson says she was “nervous” to embark on the journey, her excitement overruled her fear.

“I’ve never even watched the show before to be honest,” Thompson, who is partnered with Tristan Ianiero and mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to do it because when they asked me, I thought this is something that I’ve never done and it’d be super fun and a great experience. So I figured, let’s do it!”

But as she began rehearsals, reality began to set in.

“I did hit a breaking point at one time,” she admits. “Mackenzie Ziegler is on the show and I was like, ‘I’m never going to be better than her.’ But I kind of got past it because you don’t have to be the best dancer to win. It’s not just about being the best dancer. It’s about having fun, too.”

“And everyone around me was so supportive,” she adds. “Some days I would get super nervous and frustrated, but Artem and Tristan were supportive and told me I was going to be great. If you’re questioning your abilities — I mean, I thought dancing was going to be the hardest thing ever to learn and to do, but it wasn’t as hard as I thought once we got the hang of it. If you’re going to do something, don’t be afraid to do it and just do it!”

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Thompson, who also stars in Mama June: From Not to Hot alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, says she was able to push through her frustrations with the support of her family.

“It meant a lot to have most of my sisters there because they both flew in from Georgia, which is like a four-hour flight,” she says. “It meant so much to have them there. And it meant a lot to have my mom there. She was so supportive. Just knowing they’re they to support me means everything.”

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.