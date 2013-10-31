"We're the just the redneck version," of the reality show titans, Mama June tells PEOPLE

Honey Boo Boo and Her Family Keep Up with the Kardashians for Halloween

Who would have thought that this would work so well?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family dressed up as Kim Kardashian and her clan for Halloween, and it is awesome.

While 8-year-old Honey Boo Boo dressed up as the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, Mama June stole the spotlight in her Kim costume.

Her husband, Sugar Bear, transformed himself into Bruce Jenner, Anna channeled Kourtney, Kaitlyn was little Penelope Disick, Pumpkin skipped the gourd outfit she’s worn for the past 10 years to dress up as Scott Disick, Jessica went as Khloé and Uncle Poodle dressed as Kanye West‘s baby mama as well.

“We decided to dress up like the Kardashians because everyone seems to compare our family to them,” Mama June tells PEOPLE. “Now we’re just the redneck version.”

While we’re not sure if the family will be chowing down on ketchup sketti before they go out trick or treating, Honey Boo Boo is already looking forward to the candy. “I like anything with chocolate,” she tells PEOPLE.