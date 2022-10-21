Anne Heche's son is asking a court for more access to the late actress's assets.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Homer Laffoon's attorney filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday, requesting "the Court to expand the authority" so the 20-year-old can "take possession of property and other assets of [Heche's] Estate."

Per the filing by Laffoon's attorney Bryan L. Phipps Laffoon needs to be able to remove all of her items from her condo, which was only paid through October, "to avoid addition fees and costs and, ultimately, potential loss."

The documents also note that Heche had several checks addressed to her that she never deposited, which Laffoon will need to deposit before they become "voided."

Patrick Randak/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Expanding his powers would allow Laffoon to possess the actress's property to protect it "from damage, waste, and injury," and receive any claims and rents that would come to her, according to the filing. He could also "manage, perform, and enforce the rights and interests of [Heche] and the Estate regarding the publication agreement and forthcoming book by [Heche]."

Laffoon is also asking for a bond of $800,000 and access to his mother's financial records.

Anne Heche Homer Laffoon James Tupper. getty (2); Anne Heche/Instagram

The new filing comes amid the legal back-and-forth between Laffoon and Heche's ex James Tupper, 57, who co-parented 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper with the actress before her death in August.

Earlier this month, James and Atlas took the next step in their ongoing dispute against Laffoon over who will control the late actress's assets and be appointed the guardian ad litem of Atlas.

In a less than 15-minute hearing, Judge Lee Bogdanoff addressed Christopher Johnson, who was in court with his client, Tupper and his 13-year-old son Atlas, as well as Phipps, who was in court via Zoom on behalf of Laffoon.

Laffoon was not in court for that hearing.

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Actress's Signature on Will Presented by Ex James Tupper Is Invalid

The judge did not mince words, noting to Tupper: "I take it the matter has not been resolved." All parties concurred and the court found that Tupper and his son had not yet gained access to Heche's apartment to gather items, including clothing and Atlas's computer.

The judge asked Phipps why access hadn't been granted so Atlas could collect his belongings and "maybe to look around in memory of his mom." Phipps replied that there were some outstanding issues, such as an inventory of personal property before granting access. There was discussion that photos were taken of certain items and that Tupper was made aware those would be available for pickup.

Judge Bogdanoff later made it clear the brothers have an equal interest in the estate and that it will get divided equally. Johnson said the real issue is who will be the administrator of the estate — another matter which, as the judge said, remains unresolved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heche died after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. After being in a coma, the state of California declared Heche legally dead on Aug. 12. She was temporarily kept on life support in order to prepare her organs for donation. On Aug. 14, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE she had been taken off life support.