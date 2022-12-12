Owners of Home Set Ablaze by Anne Heche Crash Make $2M Claim Against Her Estate

The owners of the Los Angeles home late actress Anne Heche crashed into are taking legal action against her estate.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, co-owners Jennifer and John Durand filed a complaint seeking compensatory damages of at least $2 million. The pair's attorney argues that when Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into their property, where renter Lynne Mishele was residing at the time, the "violent impact from the crash caused severe structural damage to the home, which immediately erupted in a towering inferno."

"At the time Heche plowed into and decimated their house, the Durands were leasing their house and property, and the Durands received a substantial economic benefit from the lease and the monthly rent that they received," the document states.

Anne Heche. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"The Durands now have to spend substantial time and money and undergo the difficult process of rebuilding their house," the document continues. "The Durands have suffered substantial damages as a result of Heche's irresponsible actions and behavior."

Because of this, the Durands have asked the court to "enter judgment in their favor and against defendants." In addition to seeking compensatory damages, they hope to also receive recovery of their costs, prejudgment interest, punitive damages for any other relief the court deems fair.

Anne Heche and homer Laffoon. Rachel Murray/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heche died on Aug. 12 at age 53. In the wake of her passing, her older son Homer Laffoon was named the administrator of her estate after a months-long legal battle with her ex James Tupper.

At this time, a few other claims have been filed against Heche's estate. Her ex Thomas Jane filed a claim against the estate, seeking repayment of a loan exceeding $150,000. Mishele is also seeking at least $2 million as a result of Heche's crash.

Since Heche's second memoir is slated to arrive in January and residuals for her acting roles are still incoming, the value of her estate is not set.