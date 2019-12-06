Watch the New Trailer for Homeland Final Season

Carrie is looking for “payback” in the first full-length trailer for Homeland‘s final season.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Emmy-winning drama will return to Showtime on Feb. 9 for the eighth and final season, and as evidenced by the trailer, Carrie (Claire Danes) is still reeling from her time in a Russian gulag.

But, as always, when Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and the government need help, they turn to our favorite unstable spy. Now serving as National Security Advisor to President Warner (Beau Bridges), Saul has been commissioned to end the war in Afghanistan and engage in negotiations with the Taliban, and eventually calls on Carrie, who many suspect was turned during her time in Russia.

“I believe you…no one else will,” Saul tells his protégé.

Watch the trailer above, and check out the new poster below.

