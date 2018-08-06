It's Official: Homeland Ending with Season 8

It’s official: Homeland is coming to an end.

Showtime President and CEO David Nevins announced Monday at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour that the series will be ending with its eighth season, which will premiere in June 2019.

“Homeland has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient,” Nevins said. “This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home.”

“Homeland has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career. Not many have been as lucky as me — partnered with the miraculous Claire Danes, supported to the ends of the earth by Fox and Showtime, and working in the company of some of the most gifted writers, actors, and filmmakers in the business. I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time,“ said creator Alex Gansa.

The drama, which premiered in 2011, stars Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison) and Mandy Patinkin (Saul Berenson) and will begin filming its last season in January.

In June, Danes sat down with the Today show, where she discussed the possibility of the Showtime series going off the air soon.

“Homeland season 8 still ahead of you. Just wrapped a big season 7. A lot of work to be done still on season 8. A lot of people are wondering if it’s going to be the last season of Homeland. Do you have any news on that?” Today‘s Willie Geist asked Danes.

Although Danes, 39, who is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, is the face of the drama, she herself was curious about that.

“I’m wondering too, actually,” said Danes. “There is no conclusive word about that. It feels like it, it looks like it, but yeah, there’s still kind of an ellipsis. So we shall see,” she said with a smile.

“It feels like it’s the end,” said Danes.

While the cast usually films in late summer or early fall, they will return in January for filming, according to Danes.

“This is a little bit in the way,” she said, referencing her baby bump. “Life is interfering.”