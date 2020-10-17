Home Improvement's Zachery Bryan Arrested and Charged for Allegedly Strangling Woman

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim," a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement

Home Improvement alum Zachery Bryan has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman.

A Eugene Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that officers arrived on the scene at an Oregon home shortly after 10:00 p.m. local time on Friday after receiving a call from neighbors. Upon arriving, officers found Bryan, 39, “sitting outside an apartment” while the victim, whom police identified as a 27-year-old woman who has been “in a relationship” with Bryan, was at a neighboring apartment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryan was then “taken into custody without incident” on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.

According to online jail records, Bryan was booked at Lane County Jail on Saturday shortly after 1 a.m. He appears to still be in custody.

An attorney for Bryan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Zachery Bryan and Home Improvement cast Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shortly before his arrest, Bryan, who rose to fame as Brad Taylor — the oldest son of Tim Allen’s Tim Taylor on Home Improvement — posted an Instagram photo that appeared to document a night out.

“Good night,” he captioned the photo, in which he was seated on a couch next to four women.

Two weeks before his arrest, Bryan announced that he and wife Carly, with whom he shares four children, had split.

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he wrote in the Oct. 1 post.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you,” he concluded.