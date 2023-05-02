Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike as Late Night Shows Begin to Shut Down

Here's what to know about the WGA strike and a comprehensive list of the shows being impacted by it, including late night, The View, Saturday Night Live and more

Published on May 2, 2023
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

This marks the first Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike since 2007.

The labor union that represents more than 1,000 entertainment writers, who work across film, television, news and online media, are going on strike because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 this year without a ratified contract.

The threat of a strike haunted Hollywood in the days leading up to the contract expiration deadline — and after failed negotiations, the announcement made by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) Monday night forced the WGA to take action.

"Negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA concluded without an agreement today," read the statement regarding a new film and scripted TV contract. (The AMPTP represents the studios, while the WGA backs the writers who work for them.)

While the statement issued by the AMPTP made clear that they "presented a comprehensive package proposal to the Guild" which in part included "generous increases in compensation for writers," it also indicated that the AMPTP is "willing to improve" that offer.

But, the statement went on, there were other "sticking points" including "mandatory staffing" and "duration of employment" that the WGA was requesting, which led to a failure of both parties to agree on the contract terms and move forward.

The entertainment industry has already started to feel an impact, with late-night chat shows immediately shutting down production. Other shows, like HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, are going dark as well. Daytime talk shows including The View are forging ahead, though warning that its format will look different without its writers.

Ironically, the contract that effects average entertainment laborers loomed heavily over major Hollywood players at the 2023 Met Gala, the same night that its deadline expired. A hot topic asked by many reporters on the red carpet, celebrities voiced their concerns and support of the WGA and the treatment of its members.

Here's everything to know about the WGA strike and how it might affect your favorite TV shows.

What is the Writers Guild of America?

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Per its website, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) "is a labor union representing thousands of members who write content for motion pictures, television, news and online media." They currently consist of more than 6,000 members.

Founded in 1954, The Guild "negotiates and administers contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of its members; conducts programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and presents writers' views to various bodies of government."

Why are Hollywood writers protesting?

The existing contract was created well before the explosion of streaming media (and all of the upheaval that has caused in terms of the volume of output as well as the way content is hosted and viewed today) and, the guild says, does not adequately address how they should be compensated for work within this new medium.

Writers have been seeking a major overhaul in compensation for streaming residuals, as well as higher pay overall, greater protections and a solution to the increase of "mini-rooms," in which a small group of writers pen multiple scripts for a show's potential first season prior to production beginning.

However, many of the WGA's contract proposals were outright rejected, which caused the union to move forward with its pledge to stop work until its requirements were addressed.

On March 14, the WGA released a report, titled "Writers Are Not Keeping Up," that details the issues. Among the many include the negative impact on writers' compensation since the domination of streaming services.

"On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season," the report states. "And while series budgets have soared over the past decade, median writer-producer pay has fallen."

When did the WGA strike begin?

View of the Writers Guild of America West building, in Los Angeles, California on May 2, 2023. - More than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years Tuesday, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

The existing contract between the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony — officially expired at midnight Pacific time, kicking off the walkout at 12:01 a.m. PT on May 2.

While it's uncertain how long this strike could be in effect, the last strike stretched 100 days, starting in November 2007 and continuing through February 2008.

What solution are the writers seeking with the WGA strike?

Despite the clear content boom in recent years, in part due to the additions and advancements in streaming services, both the WGA and the AMPTP agree that writers are bringing in less money overall.

However, agreeing on a solution is where the conflict originated. "WGA proposals would gain writers approximately $429 million per year; AMPTP's offer is approximately $86 million per year, 48% of which is from the minimums increase," the guild said, according to Deadline.

Which television shows will be affected by the WGA strike?

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC; Randy Holmes/ABC

The impact of the strike was felt immediately. In addition to picketing — which is set to begin the afternoon on May 2, per a WGA tweet — production on daily late night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show shut down immediately, with networks airing reruns.

However, late night shows were simply the first to take action, but shutdowns from other shows — including daytime talk shows, series and more — across networks and streamers are likely to follow suit. Programs including The View acknowledged live on air that their content would look different in the coming weeks. (In fact, Whoopi Goldberg warned fans that The View will not be funny without their writers at work!)

It remains unclear how Saturday Night Live plans to respond amid the strike. SNL alum Pete Davidson, who was set to host the long-running sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, discussed the possibility of a strike during an appearance on The Tonight Show the week prior to action.

"I've been working on this for two, three months. ... It sucks because it just feeds my, like, weird story I have in my head," he said, joking that he was taking it personally. "Like, of course that would happen to me. They didn't want me to host it. It's all about me."

Have Hollywood celebrities spoken out about the WGA strike?

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Several of the late night show hosts (many of whom, like Jimmy Fallon, double as members of the WGA themselves) among other Hollywood stars, have spoken out in support of their writers.

"I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract, and they got a lot of stuff to iron out," Fallon told Variety at the Met Gala on May 1.

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson doubles as a member herself. "I'm a member of WGA, and support WGA, you know them getting what — we, us, getting what we need," Brunson told the AP. "No one wants a strike, but I hope that we're able to rectify this, whatever that means."

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried voiced her frustration when speaking with Variety at the Met Gala, saying "I don't get what the problem is ... Everything changed with streaming, and everybody needs to be compensated for their work. That's f—ing easy."

Aidy Bryant writers strike

Other stars, including Aidy Bryant, joined the picket line Tuesday to express solidarity with the union.

