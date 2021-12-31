Hollywood Mourns the Death of Betty White: 'What an Exceptional Life'

White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday

The world is mourning the death of Betty White.

White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE has confirmed, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Following the news of her death, Hollywood's biggest stars shared tributes to the beloved actress.

Fellow comedian Ellen Degeneres called White's life "exceptional."

"I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White," Degeneres wrote on Twitter. "Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

As the world prepared to ring in a new year on Friday night, Andy Cohen wrote: "Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!"

"Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday," wrote actor George Takei. "Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Kathy Griffin shared stories about several of her favorite encounters with White in a lengthy Twitter thread on Friday.

"Betty White. Where do I begin?" Griffin wrote. "I've known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in... yells from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear 'Where's that redheaded bitch who stole my parking spot???' SWOON. A friendship was born. Another time I was lucky enough to present at the primetime Emmy awards with the lake great Don Rickles."

She continued, "He and Betty and I… We're sitting backstage at rehearsal with the great Mary Tyler Moore. Don and Betty and I were being silly and vulgar and Mary was not having it. Mary got up and walked away and Don turned to Betty and I and said 'She was never the warmest.' We laughed way too hard. But when Betty, who was gracious enough to be a guest star on the episode of 'Kathy Griffin My Life on the D List,' where we get my mom Maggie a play date with Betty White, was a bucket list memory, touching and hilarious at the same time."

"We surprised Maggie, so when Betty shows up at Sizzler Senior Early Bird Special, my Mom about fell OUT! And I got to spend the day on film and off camera, with my mom and Betty White," Griffin wrote. "It was basically a dream girls day. Betty legit treated my mom like a friend. She answered every question, acted very shocked at every word out of my mouth, which was mandatory. She hung out with my mom, like a peer. She treated me like we were in the same club or something. She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world. She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise…and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White."

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared a photo of White on her Instagram Story, writing: "Omg 😭😭😭 Americas favorite everything!! RIP Sweet Betty"

Retweeting PEOPLE's cover story for White's 100th birthday, published just days before her death, Holly Robinson Peete wrote: "NO WAY!!! Rest In Peace Betty White"

Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on social media.