Jeff Lewis'' Announces Season 2 of Celebrity Home Makeover Show 'Hollywood Houselift' — with One Familiar Face

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is returning to Amazon Freevee for a second season, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Jeff Lewis and his team will be back for another round of celebrity home renovations — and all the ensuing drama.

"I'm looking forward to new challenging design projects. Hopefully without any challenging personalities," Lewis tells PEOPLE.

After a three-year hiatus from TV following the end of his show Flipping Out, the 52-year-old SiriusXM radio host and interior designer made his return in June 2021 by taking viewers into the homes of stars from Anthony Anderson to Melissa Rivers, and helping them transform their spaces.

Hollywood Houselift gives a candid view of the renovation process and the drama it can create.

"I'm grateful to Amazon Freevee for another season of Hollywood Houselift. I'm not looking forward to conflict with more celebrities, but season two promises to be an interesting ride," Lewis said.

"The rich and famous care about budgets too," he added. "How disappointing."

While the premiere date and celebrity clients for season two haven't been announced yet, Lewis did tease a reunion with first season guest star Anthony Anderson.

"I'm still working with Anthony Anderson," the former Bravo star revealed. "I think I have him convinced to participate in season two. Actually, I'd like to see him be a series regular. His agents may disagree."

During the first season, Lewis opened up about his life since Flipping Out came to a dramatic end in 2018, following his falling out with longtime friend and co-star Jenni Pulos.

"The last time I was on television was about three years ago, since then a lot of things have changed," he said on the show. "I spent a lot of my life thinking about myself and being a dad changed my whole life, almost everything I do is for my kid."

Lewis shares 6-year-old daughter Monroe Christine with his ex-partner of 10 years Gage Edward, from whom he split in 2019. The pair have been involved in an often contentions custody dispute regarding Monroe.

Monroe was recently accepted to a new school after she was expelled from one in 2019 due to Lewis's actions, and rejected from another in December 2021.